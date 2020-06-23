Most people understand that deferred maintenance is the act of putting off until tomorrow what should be done today. There are various reasons for deferring maintenance, ranging from lack of funds to inconvenience to making a conscious decision to prolong a service interval.
Most excuses are understandable and maybe even reasonable, but they all typically lead to bigger examples of those issues meant to be avoided, and end up causing higher cost and more inconvenience.
Maintenance intervals are meant to keep a vehicle in top form by replacing wear items and checking visible mechanicals for condition that could lead to reliability issues. For example, your car will run just fine on old oil. After all, getting an oil change and paying for some mystery fluid deep in your engine seems like such an inconvenience and waste of money.
But that oil circulating throughout your engine is keeping vital components lubed and cool. What you don’t see in that gooey mess are impurities and viscous breakdown that actually lessens the effectiveness of engine oil.
That may not mean much to you today, but it could mean a shorter engine life or reduced oil pressure that could lead to less effective lubrication. Other related complications can also develop. If your engine has a timing chain tensioner that relies on oil pressure for correct operation, reduced oil pressure means less tension on the timing chain leading to wear of those critical components, for example.
Over time, that deferred maintenance can become a necessary and costly repair. In a worst-case scenario a timing chain with incorrect tension can break, skip a tooth or destroy a guide and become a potentially catastrophic problem.
A seemingly simple broken hood release handle is another example we’ve seen of a basic problem that can lead to larger issues.
In this case, lack of lubrication or a maladjusted hood latch would be corrected during a normal service interval. Instead, the latch became more difficult to use requiring more force to release. The plastic hood release handle, not designed to function under such stress broke. The owner then used pliers on the still accessible cable end to function as a release for the hood. Unfortunately, this method, while a reasonable work around, eventually mangled and frayed the cable end and stretched the cable beyond limits.
Opening the hood of a car isn’t something most people require so a problem like this goes uncorrected. Then, perhaps sitting in traffic, a passenger notices a funny smell or maybe some faint smoke rising from the engine area. Unable to open the hood, the driver continues down the road, unaware that the engine needs oil or coolant or same other issue is festering beneath the hood.
The situation is akin to the proverb, “For want of a nail,” which draws the connection from the need of a horseshoe nail to the loss of a kingdom in five short lines. Put another way, big problems generally start out as small issues and breaking the link in the chain of events can usually correct the problem. The longer one waits, the more expensive and inconvenient it becomes.
A couple shots of spray lube on the hood latch is quick and cheap.
A broken handle is a bit more involved and needs to be ordered from the dealer before installation. A handle and a replacement cable are more complicated still requiring ordering the parts then installing the cable which means disassembling interior and under-hood components, running the full length cable, attaching the handle and adjusting the hood latches. Only time will tell what problems the engine could develop by ignoring a hood that won’t open.
Inevitably, the owner of a car that’s suffered deferred maintenance or service will also suffer a breakdown or eventual expensive repair. While some expect such news others equally blame the vehicle and curse it’s unreliability or cost of ownership. There’s no doubt some vehicles are more burdensome than others but compounding problems and expenses never adds up to savings later.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.