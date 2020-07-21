Around here it’s not uncommon for drivers to be faced with water blocking their way.
Lately, torrential downpours have overwhelmed drains and culverts, undermining and washing out road surfaces, leaving puddling and standing water of unknown depth.
Springtime brings melt off and rain, sometimes combining with ice damming which can bring similar hazards and flow across roadways.
Falling leaves in autumn also have the ability to clog storm drains, inhibiting effective relief of even gentle rains.
We’ve all been faced with a “road closed” sign and wondered if driving around it would really be a big deal or if driving slowly, but surely, down a flooded road would be worth the savings of time over taking a long detour.
All things considered, trying to navigate through standing or moving water in a car is simply a bad idea. And while a truck or SUV might yield a bit more clearance, that typically means you’ll have to walk through deeper water to get to safety if something goes wrong.
Vehicles don’t generally mind taking a shower but are more adverse to taking a bath. The engine can actually drown by ingesting water, just like a human.
Engines breath in through their air intake (think of the air filter as a mask — an appropriate analogy these days), combining with gasoline to create internal combustion, and breath out through the exhaust.
If that intake is submerged the engine gulps water and that’s just bad. A submerged exhaust pipe is less critical as long as the engine is running and exhaust gas is creating positive pressure to overcome the water head pressure, but should the engine stumble or stall and that water flows back into the engine, you guessed it, that’s bad, too.
Water infiltration into the cabin, such as through a door seal or high enough under the hood can soak critical electrical components causing extensive damage. This can be expensive enough to actually lead insurance companies to declare a wet or flooded car a total loss.
Water damage isn’t easy to abate. Moisture can lead to mold and corrosion of steel and electrical components over time and can be impossible to eradicate from carpet pads and hidden areas.
Corrosion caused by moisture is even more troubling in coastal areas where salt water can flood roadways from a tidal surge. Driving through standing salt water is as bad or worse than driving on winter salt treated roads and causes similar long-term rust issues.
If the water itself isn’t enough of a problem, what’s under those puddles and standing water can also be concerning. Deep potholes and washed-out pavement can swallow a wheel, blow out a tire, and ruin suspension components as well as ripping off belly pans and loose trim from the force of the water.
Damage to your vehicle is only one aspect of the dangers of driving through deep water. Loss of control and brake fade are inherent concerns and these risks can lead to injury.
Moreover, according to the National Weather Service, more deaths occur each year due to flooding than from any other severe weather-related hazard, and the CDC reports over half of all these drownings are the result of a vehicle driven into hazardous flood water.
Driving a vehicle through 6 inches of water is enough to disable it, but unlike snow, it is difficult to gauge the depth of water from the cabin of a car and even more difficult to determine if the depth increases, decreases or remains the same when a large area is covered. Twelve inches of water is sufficient to float and move a small car, and 24 inches of swift water is adequate to dislodge and carry away most vehicles.
While 2 feet of water may seem deep and obvious, it’s only necessary for the ground to drop to achieve that depth and that can happen rapidly.
Even if the vehicle you’re in isn’t swept away by rushing water, there can still be enough force to carry away a human.
Once a vehicle is disabled in water the passengers need to extricate and this is when emergencies escalate.
Loosing footing or impact by debris in the water can result in cold water immersion and all the associated dangers. A cool environment, cold rain, or snow melt can lead to hypothermia compounding the situation and darkness or limited visibility makes the emergency more critical.
Always obey signage and traffic controls and heed the warnings of flooded roads. What you can’t see under the water can hurt you.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
