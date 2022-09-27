The year is 1952, and independent automaker, Studebaker is spitballing ideas to increase sales and marketing reach. They recently opened a plant in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada and are extending their international influence overseas. Following World War II, British authorities at that time were still in control of parts of Germany, including the Wolfsburg Volkswagen plant and gave Studebaker the opportunity to take over that facility as an outright gift, taking it off their hands. But the VW plant was still heavily damaged from Allied bombing activity, and the Nazi genealogy was a marketing nightmare so Studebaker declined.
Still, Richard Hutchinson, head of Studebaker’s export operations, intrigued by the Beetle, contacted VWs importer and had one shipped to Studebaker headquarters in South Bend, Ind., but Harold Vance, president of Studebaker had no interest in the deal and quickly nixed it. Volkswagen’s U.S. importer, Max Hoffman, kept in touch with Hutchinson and arranged a meeting with representatives from an upstart German automaker to discuss design ideas. The head of this small firm, a man named Ferdinand Porsche, was doing design and engineering consultancy work while his burgeoning company grew. Porsche and his team came to South Bend with a Porsche 356 coupe and a concept Type 530, essentially a 356 with a longer wheel base and larger cabin designed to be a sports car for four passengers. This prototype didn’t impress Hoffman or the Studebaker execs, but they did sign an agreement with Porsche worth $500,000 (about $5.5 million today) to try again.
Two years later, Porsche delivered two cars, both four-door sedans slightly smaller than a Studebaker Champion. One, the Type 542L, had an air-cooled engine and the other, the Type 542W had a liquid cooled engine. The cars had Porsche suspensions and styling but used many off the shelf Studebaker parts. The Type 542, also known in house as the Studebaker Z-87, was heavier than hoped but still well balanced.
However, the head of advanced engineering for Studebaker, John Z. Delorean — yes, the very same DeLorean that would go on to fame and controversy with Pontiac and his namesake DMC-12 — wasn’t enamored with the car or its appearance, which he felt looked too much like a bug.
Porsche went back to the drawing board and took a page from the VW playbook coming back with the Type 633, a two-door sedan with a horizontally opposed rear-mounted air-cooled engine. Had this gone into production, it would have beat the Chevy Corvair to market by nearly a decade.
Unfortunately, the years working with Porsche also saw Studebaker make some stunningly bad production decisions regarding body fitment issues as well as demand for sedans versus coupes, causing assembly line interruptions and delivery of new cars to lag at a critical time. Studebaker was bleeding money after the first quarter of 1953, and the trend continued as GM and Ford unleashed a sales war at year end leading to the merger of Studebaker and Packard in 1954 to try and shore up their collective losses.
Studebaker opted out of any further dealings with Porsche but they did, with the help of Max Hoffman, take on distribution of Mercedes-Benz, Auto Union (which became Audi), and DKW cars selling around 12,000 of the German vehicles annually though Studebaker dealerships from 1957-64.
Studebaker brushed up against some historical milestones but at each turn seemed to take the wrong road. Had they taken the British up on their offer of the Wolfsburg VW plant we might be looking back fondly on the Studebaker Beetle. Had they stayed in business longer John Z. Delorean might have created the muscle car with a Studebaker rather than the Pontiac GTO. Had they adopted the rear-engine air-cooled concept, other U.S. automakers might have played catch-up to Studebaker in producing an economy car.
If Studebaker’s finances were in better order Packard might be competing alongside Lincoln and Cadillac today. If Studebaker stayed in the game, they might still be sharing showrooms with Mercedes and Audi, which are now under the same corporate umbrella as Volkswagen and Porsche. And who knows where a long-term collaboration with a world-class performance car firm like Porsche would have led? America’s sports car might be a Studebaker rather than a Corvette.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.