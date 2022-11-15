Shift_stick.jpg

A floor-mounted gear stick in a passenger car, the kind of manual transmission familiar to most modern drivers. (WIKIPEDIA PHOTO)

I read an article in “The Atlantic” recently regarding the looming end of the manual transmission. The author’s bio read like an exercise in academic over-achievement with a sprinkling of the arts to balance his scientific genius, but one thing it did not mention was any affiliation with automobiles in a professional sense. Not that focused expertise is necessary to weigh in on a topic, especially these days.

I read this piece at the urging of a friend, and admittedly I expected to mostly agree with the author or at least feel the kinship relating to yet another passing car feature.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.