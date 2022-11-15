I read an article in “The Atlantic” recently regarding the looming end of the manual transmission. The author’s bio read like an exercise in academic over-achievement with a sprinkling of the arts to balance his scientific genius, but one thing it did not mention was any affiliation with automobiles in a professional sense. Not that focused expertise is necessary to weigh in on a topic, especially these days.
I read this piece at the urging of a friend, and admittedly I expected to mostly agree with the author or at least feel the kinship relating to yet another passing car feature.
But the more I read, the more I diverged from my brother-in-arms in railing against the automotive manufacturing machine. As philosophical and emotional as the author was, he wore his mastery of the manual transmission like a badge of honor placing himself and his skill above those automatic-only drivers, including most of today’s youth. Case in point is how he kept referencing the “stick shift,” a limited type of later manual transmission.
The author cites statistics of how few manual transmission-equipped vehicles are available these days using CarMax for his data, ignoring the fact that during the heyday of the manual transmission reliable and efficient automatics were unavailable or costly options. When the manual made a resurgence in the 1970s it was due to gasoline limitations and the need for economy which was handled by anemic four-cylinder engines requiring a manual gearbox to safely blend in with the variety of traffic on the roads.
He insists the driver “becomes one” with the “stick shift” machine. I say rowing a fully synchromesh manual through the gears means you’re simply practiced at some basic coordination. It’s not difficult, though maybe entertaining under some conditions, to operate a modern-day manual. To a real gear head and machine master, a manual transmission comes in many guises, from said “stick shift” or floor-mounted shifter (what used to be called a four on the floor back when four-speeds were enough) to the column-mounted shifter (or three on the tree when three speeds were all you could get).
Heavy trucks were another animal entirely. I drove an old Mack road tractor with a duplex transmission, an ancient Diamond Reo with a quad box, numerous dump trucks with 5 + 2 split shifts and Road Ranger transmissions. If you weren’t “one” with those beasts, you were probably one missed shift from a downhill runaway wreck.
The author listed the usual justifications of a manual transmission such as a manual transmission car being less likely to be stolen since fewer people know how to drive one. Maybe, unless the thief knows his business or tows it off in neutral. Manuals once had lower operation and maintenance costs — until you have to replace the clutch, which will burn out ahead of most modern automatics.
The one definitive benefit I will concede is the ability to bump or push-start a manual if the battery dies — which I have done many times but don’t count on that happening if you’re not practiced at that task (ask my daughter Erin to explain).
You can use the “stick” more easily for engine braking, which can reduce wear on brakes (but transfers that wear, albeit negligible, to other components like your engine, transmission, and clutch while reducing gas mileage), and make descending hills easier and safer — unless they’re icy and compression-braking could lock up your wheels and causes a skid, there’s no ABS on a manual transmission.
The author waxes on poetically about driver control, honing driving skills and quoting others who equate the “stick” as a prosthetic akin to the rider fusing with his horse. He claims an almost hero-like status of the manual shift driver quoting “drivers had to touch and manipulate the shifter, in tandem with the clutch, constantly while operating a vehicle. Passengers saw this action taking place, and shifting gears became imbued with meaning. It represented the allure of the road, and stood in for the human control of a big, hot, dangerous machine screaming down the pavement.”
He goes on to say “shifting a car is fun and sensual."
Um, yeah, that’s a lot of manual transmission love and romance. Manual transmissions in cars have gone away because better transmissions have replaced them. Don’t get me wrong, I do love to drive a manual transmission equipped car in certain circumstances (which don’t include traffic), but like any tool, the mission defines the choice. If MG is going to reintroduce the Model B roadster, it better have a manual. Ditto for any air-cooled Porsche, under-powered econobox, or sports car, roadster or sports coupe. Wringing out a genuine sporty car while operating the clutch, brake and gas pedals heel and toe is a true skill and an absolute blast. But that’s not what’s coming off the assembly lines these days. The world has settled on tech bloated sedans and here in America, pickups and SUVs.
Manual transmissions have followed the likes of manual chokes and carburetors or, even earlier, manual spark advance. I don’t see anyone tying their ego to those outdated components. Does driving a car with fuel injection and variable valve timing make the driver less skilled or inferior?
Maybe less aware. If there was enough demand for auto manufacturers to make money on manual transmissions they would still be offered. Lament the past if you must but embrace the future, years of engineering evolution brought us here, not a stick shift.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
