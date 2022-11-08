In a case of technology imitating life, it seems carmakers are scrambling to take “infotainment” — a portmanteau of information and entertainment that used to be called “radio” — to the next level, or at least, the “-tainment” side of things. Yes, no more sitting in your car watching streaming video or playing games on your phone (that’s so last decade) or listening to podcasts while waiting for your significant other or the kids to get out of soccer practice. Now you can join your virtual friends in the metaverse and participate in a driving video game.
BMW just announced beginning in 2023, its flagship 7-series cars will be equipped with the gaming platform, Airconsole. Using a smartphone as the controller and the curved display screen built into the dashboard, occupants of the car can play video games to while away the time. Games will come loaded in the car, or available over the air for single or multiple players. This feature is only available while the vehicle is parked. The gaming option is in addition to the 31.3-inch built-in Theater Screen that comes loaded with Amazon Fire TV.
These ideas came from BMW’s Startup Garage division, which one can only assume is a place where a bunch of young thinkers come up with ideas to maximize ways in which to profit from technology. Although no price was mentioned, I’m sure there will be a subscription cost of some kind.
If you think this idea is a bit over the top, consider that 77 percent of drivers under 30 years old are interested in vehicles equipped with VR or virtual reality technology which ties into sociologist Ray Oldenberg’s 1989 theory of “the third place” as an essential zone away from home and work, the first two places. It seems carmakers are angling to make their products that third place.
One thing’s for certain, BMW is going to have to modify its slogan from “the ultimate driving machine” to, maybe, “the ultimate entertainment machine”? You read it here first. If you see this, BMW, just be fair about my royalties.
BMW isn’t the first or the only auto manufacturer getting into gaming. Tesla offered its Arcade in 2019 that could be controlled through the steering wheel, touch screen or dedicated controller. Plans include developing exclusive games for Tesla's proprietary platform.
Last year, Mercedes-Benz made gaming available in their CLA coupe.
While all this might sound excessive, it begins to make more sense in light of proliferating EVs and their currently extended charging times, and what would a road trip look like in full autonomous driving mode without some distracting entertainment. None of this is as far off in the future as you might think, ready or not.
Cars used to be an expression of the driver before becoming more of an appliance painted bland colors and shared among users (think Uber, Lyft and Zipcar). Now, it seems, vehicles are transforming again, this time from a simple mode of transportation into a personal digital statement like a personal computer, table, or cellphone. Computing power is replacing horsepower and customization will be done with software rather than garish accessories (with apologies to the spirit of the J.C. Whitney catalog).
Remember when cellphones just made calls and cars weren’t equipped with cup holders and AM radios were an option? In a way, we’re witnessing the end of automotive innocence. Older drivers don’t typically want or need this type of technology, but the market is being driven (no pun intended) by the younger generation.
Someday, gaming will be as common in cars as cameras are on cellphones. And if the user gets bored they can always try that interactive experience of driving on the road.
