In a case of technology imitating life, it seems carmakers are scrambling to take “infotainment” — a portmanteau of information and entertainment that used to be called “radio” — to the next level, or at least, the “-tainment” side of things. Yes, no more sitting in your car watching streaming video or playing games on your phone (that’s so last decade) or listening to podcasts while waiting for your significant other or the kids to get out of soccer practice. Now you can join your virtual friends in the metaverse and participate in a driving video game.

BMW just announced beginning in 2023, its flagship 7-series cars will be equipped with the gaming platform, Airconsole. Using a smartphone as the controller and the curved display screen built into the dashboard, occupants of the car can play video games to while away the time. Games will come loaded in the car, or available over the air for single or multiple players. This feature is only available while the vehicle is parked. The gaming option is in addition to the 31.3-inch built-in Theater Screen that comes loaded with Amazon Fire TV.

