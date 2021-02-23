It was recently announced that Learjet, a name synonymous with business jets, the image of success and the symbol of sleek personal transportation, would be no more.
Bombardier of Canada owned various entities, including Ski-Doo and Can-Am powersports, Rotax engines, along with light rail and transportation products. However, its primary focus is now business aircraft, and Learjet is one of their holdings.
Production will cease at the end of 2021, but the real story is in the history of the company.
Before William P. Lear left his mark on personal business transportation, the self-taught engineer was responsible for inventing a couple other practical items that impacted the world.
After completing the eighth grade, Bill Lear decided a formal education was not for him, dropped out of school and learned mechanics.
At age 16, with World War I in progress, Bill lied about his age and joined the Navy, studying radio, and upon his discharge, created the first car radio that was practical enough to be useful.
When Lear couldn’t secure financing to mass-produce his Lear-o-scope car radio, he sold the rights to Motorola Corp., a portmanteau of motor and Victrola, in 1924. The car radio proved a success for the burgeoning company, and today, Motorola continues as a successful electronics and telecommunications company.
Following his success with the car radio, Lear designed a universal radio amplifier capable of a wide range of uses. This invention was purchased by the Radio Corp. of America, also known as RCA, in 1934, and it was used throughout their product range.
With this influx of funding, Lear formed the Lear Avia Corp. in 1934, and later, the Lear Corp. By 1939, more than half of all private aircraft in the U.S. used Lear radio and navigation equipment, and during World War II it was thought that every American aircraft was equipped with at least one Lear product.
Lear Corp.’s military and civilian contracts encompassed everything from cowl flap motors to navigation and radio gear, including the Learmatic Navigator radio direction finder which allowed pilots to home in on radio broadcasts.
After the war, Lear created a small autopilot that could be used in jets and fighter aircraft capable of performing fully automatic landings in low-visibility conditions. The innovation earned Lear an award presented by President Harry Truman for the Greatest Achievement in Aviation in America in 1950.
In 1964, Lear realized that most classical music pieces were recorded on double albums, so he created the eight-track tape, which doubled the utility of the four-track and enabled the same endless loop cartridge size to hold twice as much music.
The cartridges were used for decades in radio broadcasting and for a time in automobiles before the cassette took over. Ford and Motorola introduced the eight-track player a year later.
Rather than slow down at age 61, Bill Lear, never far from his passion for flight, decided he would develop a small jet to replace propeller-driven business aircraft.
Unfortunately, the board of directors at Lear Corp. didn’t share Bill’s enthusiasm, so he sold his stake in the company in 1962 and formed Learjet Inc.
He hired a Swiss designer who was working on a fighter jet that the Swiss Air Force had shelved, and that influence can be seen in the Learjet. The fuselage-mounted twin jets, signature wing tip fuel tanks, swept nose, T-tail and profile are carried over from the defunct military aircraft lending to its sleek styling and go-fast image.
Development and certification followed quickly and in only nine months, the Learjet was on the market and in the skies as the smallest, lightest, fastest and least expensive business jet, with a claimed climb to altitude faster than F-86 and F-100 fighter jets.
But the plane needed to be small to achieve its goals, and some criticized its lack of cabin height, to which Lear quipped that you can’t stand up in a Cadillac, either.
To get the word out about his new jet, Lear took popular icons on demo flights. Frank Sinatra was an early adopter, replacing a bigger and slower personal aircraft with a Learjet.
More music and movie stars signed on, and songs were written about the speedy transport. At the time, there was nothing like the Learjet available, and the planes sold well with business leaders and celebrities alike, creating a genre of air transport that thrives today.
In 1967, Lear sold his interest in Learjet to the Gates Rubber Co. Eventually it was acquired by Bombardier, where it joined the lineup of bigger business jets, the Challenger and Global lines.
Perhaps the Learjet became a victim of its own success, opening the door for more advanced — and more profitable — designs.
Inventor and engineer William P. Lear died in 1978, with more than 150 patents to his name.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
