We’ve all seen an Airstream, or know what one is. These iconic campers display a distinctly polished aluminum exterior, rather than paint and they feature a curved roof and ends, rather than sharp edges. Over time these “silver bullets” have gained a following and a reputation for quality. Many will be gleaming this summer attending an Airstream club gathering at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds. Airstream has carved its own path over the years, maintaining what’s widely considered a gold standard for RVs. Or, more accurately, in this case, a shiny silver standard.
Thor Industries, the parent corporation of Airstream, owns and produces 17 separate RV brands and is in a position to invest in innovations that might shape the future of campers. Thor chose the Airstream brand to showcase their idea of a tow-behind camper concept named the eStream.
Some features of the eStream seem obvious. The unit is narrower and cleaner, improving aerodynamics 20 percent over a current, traditional trailer, and the entire roof is comprised of solar panels integral to the design rather than added as an afterthought. Other changes are less logical and more extreme.
In place of a traditional steel ladder frame is a chassis more typical of an electric vehicle, including two large internal batteries, but these batteries power more than just conveniences.
One problem with current electric vehicles is range while hauling or towing a load, and here the eStream can help. An electric motor on each wheel provides propulsion aiding the tow vehicle’s burden by adding an additional self-contained drive source. On flat ground, this coupling will increase range, and in hills and mountains it will add climbing capability. The neatest trick for the powered axle is the ability for the camper to be self-propelled. Using a cell phone app the eStream can be unhitched from its tow vehicle and maneuvered into the tightest of spaces with this remote driving feature saving time, frustration, and probably a few marriages.
The more traditional benefit of having so much power aboard is the ability to camp off-grid while still enjoying the conveniences of climate control, refrigeration, and cooking without the need for propane and tanks or shoreline power. If campsite power is available it can be used to recharge the batteries but that task can also be accomplished through the use of the solar panels and regenerative braking. If all that stored power is needed for an external purpose, like providing electricity to a neighbor or charging a dead EV, the eStream can provide that as well.
Although the eStream is strictly a concept at this time, the RV market has seen booming sales since the pandemic began and as people look to enjoy the outdoors and more remote venues. Last year RV manufacturers delivered over 600,000 units, mostly trailer-based, that’s a 48 percent increase over 2019 sales. While the majority of the campers are towable units, motorhomes also make up a portion of these numbers.
Winnebago recently unveiled its own electric RV concept called the e-RV based on a plug-in Ford Transit van. Many of the innovations pertain to comfort and conveniences and range is still a limiting factor but the higher energy output of fully electric vehicles opens more possibilities for advanced living features and creature comforts.
Not to be left behind is the retro vehicle market. Here, Volkswagen has been showing off its I.D Buzz concept, though it’s actually slated for production and should be available in the U.S., in 2023, as a ‘24 model. VW’s fully electric modern take on the original Type 2 Microbus will be based on their modular EV platform and, though nothing is guaranteed, development has been approved for a camper version of the I.D.Buzz which may appear around 2025.
Volkswagen has a history of self-contained vans and the Westfalia pop-top camper has transcended their line of minivans from the Bus to the Vanagon to the Eurovan in America and hopefully, the I.D. Buzz will be next.
The same possibilities that have attracted RV manufacturers to electric power and sustainable mobility are piquing the interest of more mainstream automakers to explore recreational and leisure activity vehicles. With ample electric power available recreational vehicles may take on a whole range of sizes and configurations.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
