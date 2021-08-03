American car culture was alive and kicking in the second half of the 20th century. So strong was our love affair with the automobile that it frequently bled over into the music scene. Seemingly countless songs were written, sung and recorded about all aspects of the driving experience.
Hot rods were big in the 1950s and '60s, and popular tunes reflected that. Jackie Brenston & His Delta Cats and Ike Turner & the Kings of Rhythm sang about the “Rocket 88,” in reference to the famous Oldsmobile overhead valve V-8 engine.
“Hot Rod Lincoln” by Charlie Ryan was made famous by the cover version performed by Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen. There were songs about Cadillacs and Chevrolets and one about “Beep Beep (The Little Nash Rambler)” by The Playmates.
Wilson Pickett sang about “Mustang Sally,” and Don McLean painted us a lyrical picture of “the day the the music died” when he drove his “Chevy to the levee” in “American Pie.” T. Rex was a “Jeepster” for his love, and Janis Joplin wanted the Lord to buy her a “Mercedes Benz.” Smokey Robinson was content “Cruisin’,” while Tom Waits made his way home in his “Ol’ 55.”
Some artists could be counted on to include at least a few car songs in their catalogs, like the Beach Boys, who sang about the Chevy’s performance engine “409,” a “Little Deuce Coupe,” Pontiac’s “Little GTO” and “she” who’ll have “fun, fun, fun till her daddy takes the T-Bird away.”
Bruce Springsteen regaled us with his “Pink Cadillac” and “Cadillac Ranch” while “Racing in the Street” or driving down “Thunder Road.” Bob Seger was a “Travelin’ Man” who was “Makin’ Thunderbirds” before he wondered in song what it would be like to “Roll Me Away” on his “big two wheeler” in the 1970s and '80s.
A local Boston band even named themselves “The Cars,” and one of their biggest hits was “Drive.” Nat King Cole’s “(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66” was big, and Bob Dylan entertained us with “Highway 61 Revisited."
Roger Miller was the “King of the Road,” but the Talking Heads were on a “Road to Nowhere.” And no one of a certain generation can hear “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins without suddenly finding themselves in the cockpit of an F-14 fighter jet, no matter what they’re driving.
Prince sang about a “Little Red Corvette” and War told us about the “Low Rider,” but Foghat took us on a “Slow Ride.” AC/DC ventured down a “Highway to Hell” where I suppose Sammy Hagar complained “I Can’t Drive 55.” Eddie Rabbitt was “Driving My Life Away” at the same time that Willie Nelson was “On the Road Again.” Tom Cochran thought “Life is a Highway” and one-hit-wonder band Sniff’n the Tears took their place in the “Driver’s Seat.”
Most of these songs made up the soundtrack to my youth, with apologies to fans of the modern country music genre, one of the few musical styles I never got into. I was cool with classic country up until the mid-1980s or so, back when I was driving a delivery van in Boston during college breaks, and my choice of music was limited to an AM radio with a muffled speaker in the center of the dashboard, dust and debris dancing on the fabric with every bass note and buzzing with the treble. Turning the “tone” collar behind the volume knob helped.
In those days, the AM music selection was oldies country on one side of the city, and oldies or big band on the other. Of course, if I got to drive the newer van with the AM/FM sort-of-stereo, I could listen to WBCN; however, the trade-off was the boss didn’t notice the dents on the old van. There’s always a catch. But I digress.
I do wonder what the future holds for musical inspiration. Does America still burn with the passion for cars and the open road? Is car culture fading or just shifting gears? Will Mustang Sally be replaced by Tesla Katie or Tahoe Mary? Will some future Springsteen be moved to write verse while waiting for his fast charger to reach 50 percent? How will Thunder Road feel with the windows up and climate control set to recirculate? I don’t know, but it’s been a hell of a ride so far.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
