The ultimate Valentine’s Day gift might be a dozen red roses wrapped with a big red bow draped across the hood of a shiny red car.
A red car is a not only a rare gift for a Hallmark holiday, turns out it’s also a rare automotive shade these days.
Colors, like styles and trends, change with the times. Nearly every American carmaker offered pink in the 1950s. In fact, a whole range of coral tints were available, and those soft but distinct colors transcended car paint, finding their way into homes where these tones were well represented in kitchen appliances and bathroom tiles and fixtures.
Driving down a suburban street in a Bermuda Green and Frost White Nash Metropolitan would take you past similarly hued homes or those sided with equally cheery enameled siding.
Today, pink isn’t on the color palette of standard auto paint choices, and purple is dead last at No. 13 — the least popular color for a vehicle — capturing just .1 percent of the market, and it, too, will probably soon be gone if it is even still available on any vehicle.
We’re a long way from the vivid Plum Crazy purple paint once proudly worn by Mopar muscle cars of the late 1960s through early 1970s. The colors of the rainbow, ROY G. BIV (Red Orange Yellow Green Indigo Violet) are no longer represented by automakers, instead giving way to the bland colors of business wear.
These statistics were compiled by iSeeCars between 2014 -18. Without taking any formal polls myself, it seems pretty obvious automotive colors are continuing their trend towards the current shade of boring.
It may come as no surprise to anybody with a sense of acuity that the four most popular car colors are white, black, gray and silver, in that order. Combined, these four colors account for 77.1 percent of all vehicles sold.
If you want to splurge on that red car for your sweetheart, you’ll have just 10 percent of all vehicles sold from which to choose, just slightly better than blue at 9 percent. Between No. 7, brown, that comes in at 1.4 percent, and last place purple are green, beige, orange, gold and yellow, respectively, and all with less than 1 percent sold.
It wasn’t always this way. White was once reserved as a fleet color. My mother bought a brand-new Datsun 310GX in 1980 in metallic brown and had to wait for it. My dad drove his beige with sporty orange and brown stripes Datsun 210 hatchback off the showroom floor in 1979.
My 1980 Chevy Citation was metallic dark green; my family had a 1970 Chevy wagon in aqua blue; my brother had a 1978 Camaro in a color that resembled rust — maybe to pre-emptively blend when the inevitable corrosion took over.
It’s been pointed out that auto manufacturers would gladly paint vehicles in more vibrant colors if demand existed, but I’m not so sure. It’s certainly less costly to hold the selection down to a few base colors with slight variations. I wonder how important the choice of color is to the average consumer more preoccupied with figuring out lease terms or trying to negotiate the deal down to less than their mortgage? Maybe it’s enough to offer a neutral shade with an impressive-sounding name like Midnight Titanium Pearlcoat Metallic.
This bland color trend goes beyond the shores of the United States. European auto consumers apparently share an affinity for monochromatic paint schemes, choosing tones that rival our own selections, with only slight variations between the four leaders. Boring tastes in tones know no borders.
Statistically, beige vehicles, followed by gold, offer the best deals, but they also tend to rack up the most miles, which may be due to these colors often found on vehicles used for common transportation like mini-vans and SUVs.
One thing is for certain, Roy G. Biv has left the building.
