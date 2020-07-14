CONWAY — Fragrance candle brand Village Candle has opened its first outlet store at Settlers Green.
The company is well-known for excellent customer service and fine products that feature hand-trimmed cotton wicks and high-quality fragranced oils.
Village Candle started in 1993 in Wells, Maine, as a premium manufacturer of crafted candles with wholesale distribution throughout the United States and around the world in 32 countries.
It was acquired by Stonewall Kitchen in January 2020.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to create another way to shop Village Candle with this new brick-and-mortar location, as this allows us to really connect with our customers on a more personal level,” said Natalie King, chief sales and marketing officer of Stonewall Kitchen, Village Candle’s parent company.
“Settlers Green has been home to our Stonewall Kitchen company store for 17 years and we’ve become a part of that community. We have no doubt that Village Candle will, too,” King said.
Village Candle joins Stonewall Kitchen, Yankee Candle and Lindt Chocolate as “made in New England” brands that shoppers can discover at Settlers Green.
The store is located at Suite B18 next to Talbots.
For more information, go to villagecandle.com.
