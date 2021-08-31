CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board gave unanimous conditional approval Aug. 26 to a proposed 19,028-square-foot Tractor Supply Co. store in North Conway but did not give it direct access to the North-South Road.
That has been a roadblock for the town's dealing with the applicant, Matt Darling of NERP Holding and Aquisition Co. LLC of West Hartford, Conn., who plans to buy and develop the land, then lease the space to Tractor Supply. The site is about 10 acres with a two-lot merger OK'd by the planning board in February.
Planners had assumed Hemlock Lane would be used for access off the roundabout near Walmart.
But developers had pushed for a curb cut on the North-South Road and said they would prefer to have access to a new roundabout to be built by Settlers Green as a condition for the opening of a proposed Market Basket.
Town Attorney Peter Malia asked whether Darling would be willing to confirm they would use Hemlock Lane if the third roundabout is never built.
Darling said that was premature but added at this point, Tractor Supply does not want the site without the third roundabout.
However, if Bellevue Properties, owners of the North Conway Grand Hotel, which is suing Settlers over the Market Basket plan, loses in court, that third roundabout may never be built.
Malia recommended that board members continue the site-plan review to Sept. 9, but Darling said he is anxious to move forward, noting his team made several trips here already to meet with town officials over the past year.
“Why don’t we just say I don’t get a building permit until I have an access road, whether that be the roundabout or another access,” said Darling, who was accompanied by project engineer Casey Burch of Solli Engineering of Boston and attorney John J. Ratigan of lTC Lawyers of Exeter.
Darling said they would prefer to start construction after the Market Basket suit is decided and the issue regarding a third roundabout resolved.
Malia then said he, Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli and acting town planner Will Haskill would work out a draft right then and there to present to the board and developers.
After recessing five minutes, the meeting reconvened, and Haskill read off the list of conditions required for conditional approval. Included were items previously discussed by the board pertaining to landscaping; a pitched roof to hide mechanicals; a waiver for reduced street trees; faux windows to make the building visually more appealing; and moving a light pole.
Concerning ingress and egress, the board approved a condition that “a note must be added to the plan indicating that temporary construction ingress and egress must be from Hemlock Lane and such temporary access be removed and stabilized prior to issuance of a certificate of occupancy.”
Should the third roundabout not be built, the board will require the applicant "to resubmit drawings showing alternate Hemlock Lane ingress and egress to be used in lieu of the roundabout if necessary.”
The board unanimously approved the conditions with an expiration date of Aug. 25, 2022.
“It’s been a long process, but I appreciate you working with us. We’ve got a long way to go,” said Darling after the board took the vote.
Attorney Derek Lick of Sulloway & Hollis of Concord was on hand, representing Settlers Green/OVP Management. Also present was Roy Tilsley Jr., of Bernstein Shur Law Firm of Manchester, representing Bellevue Properties.
Lick got assurances from DegliAngeli that should the third roundabout be built, Tractor Supply would contribute to the cost.
According to selectmen's representative Steve Porter, "They added four faux windows on the north side and false awnings over the windows. The store will face west, facing the North-South Road. Its back side will face the (yet to be built) Rec Path."
In other business, the board extended the conditional approval for proposed 69,845-square-foot Market Basket to August 2022 due to the still pending court case in state Supreme Court.
