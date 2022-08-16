CONWAY — When does art become a sign? That could be determined by the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment at its meeting today at Conway Town Hall, beginning at 7 p.m.
The “sign” in question is a mural at Leavitt’s Country Bakery created by Kennett High art students as a class project under the direction of art teacher Olivia Benesh and with the OK of proprietor/owner Sean Young.
But after an article about the students’ efforts appeared in the June 14 edition of the Sun, Assistant Conway Building Inspector Jeremy Gibbs paid a visit to the site.
He said he and Young measured the mural, determining it was about 4 feet by 26 feet, or about 95 square feet.
The artwork depicts the sun rising behind muffins and other treats sold by Leavitt’s, which are meant to resemble the mountain landscape.
Since Leavitt’s sells those goodies, Gibbs determined the items in congregate are a sign, not just art even though no words appear on the mural.
“It was all with best intentions,” said Young, who also owns Premier Rental-Purchase Furniture in North Conway and says his businesses are all about supporting local causes. He said he was surprised when he received the notice from Gibbs but underscored that Gibbs has been “extremely helpful and friendly in trying to reach a resolution.”
Gibbs was hired in June 2021 to enforce the town’s short-term rental ban, which was made moot by the court case pending before the N.H. Supreme Court. Gibbs worked for the recreation department in the summer as a parks supervisor and in the winter as a snow plow driver.
Former Town Manager Tom Holmes, who says he has known Gibbs for years, said Gibbs worked for the town for over 10 years and is a former Marine who saw action in Afghanistan and Iraq.
As to the mural, Gibbs said Leavitt’s had approval dating to July 1, 1998, for a grandfathered freestanding sign measuring 59 square feet along with a 3-square-foot directional sign over the doorway.
Based on their 1,328-square-foot building, their total square footage for signage is 83.38 square feet.
“I told them they could seek the variance for a 95-square-foot wall sign — because I have determined the artwork to be a wall sign — because our ordinance allows 22 square feet based on the floorspace of the building so they would need the variance for the additional 72.87 square feet,” said Gibbs.
He said as an assistant inspector, it is above his pay grade to OK signs that exceed the zoning limits, which is why he instructed Young to go to the ZBA to either appeal his administrative decision or if they deny that then to apply for a variance “to allow a 95-square-foot wall sign at 564 White Mountain Highway (Leavitt’s).”
“At about 95 square feet ... that is larger than what at my level I can approve so I directed him to the ZBA to see if they agree with me that this is a large sign. If they do, then his next recourse is to try for a variance,” said Gibbs.
He agreed that the kids’ mural was well-intentioned but said his job is to enforce the zoning ordinance, not to make the rules — it’s up to the voters to change zoning laws, he noted.
“I think the kids did an amazing job with their art,” he said, but added it is his determination that the artwork falls under the town of Conway’s definition of a sign.
Under section 190-20.F.(3)(a) of the town of Conway’s zoning ordinance, a sign is defined as “any device, fixture, placard, structure or attachment thereto that uses color, form, graphic, illumination, symbol, or writing to advertise, announce the purpose of, or identify the purpose of a person or entity, or to communicate information of any kind to the public, whether commercial or non-commercial. Any portion of any awning, either freestanding or attached to a structure decorated with any sign element either attached or part thereof, shall be considered wall signs.”
Young said that he has heard many comments from Leavitt’s customers about the issue and that many said they plan to come to the ZBA session set for today to speak out in support of the mural and the bakery.
On Leavitt’s Country Bakery Facebook page, more than 1,000 posts had been recorded in support as of Monday evenng since Young first put out word of the ZBA hearing set for Wednesday.
“I called town hall and told them of that (response by customers) and that they might want to move the meeting because the turnout may exceed the town’s limit of 35 people in the meeting room,” said Young.
Gibbs said if that turns out to be the case, the meeting would possibly have to be rescheduled to another venue such as the Conway Rec Department’s Marshall Gym because it has already been publicly noticed to take place at town hall in an ad that was published in the Sun as is legally required.
“We’ll have to see,” said Gibbs.
Ray and Beth Leavitt opened the bakery in 1976. It has long been a favorite locale for the community. Sean and Kristin Young of Gorham, Maine purchased the bakery from the Leavitts in May 2021.
