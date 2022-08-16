CONWAY — When does art become a sign? That could be determined by the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment at its meeting today at Conway Town Hall, beginning at 7 p.m.

The “sign” in question is a mural at Leavitt’s Country Bakery created by Kennett High art students as a class project under the direction of art teacher Olivia Benesh and with the OK of proprietor/owner Sean Young.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.