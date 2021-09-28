CONWAY — The Sun newspapers won numerous awards in the New Hampshire Press Association annual contest for 2020.
“It is very gratifying to see all three of the Sun newspapers stack up well against other papers in the state,” said Conway Daily Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue.
“It’s a very tough business environment for local media of all mediums these days, and to see our staffs maintain a high level of professionalism is very impressive. They work very hard.”
The NHPA membership includes daily and weekly newspapers, college newspapers, radio stations and online-only news outlets.
For newspapers there are two categories: dailies and non-dailies. Not all winners received judge's comments. The following were the Sun's awards.
The Conway Daily Sun:
• Health Editor Terry Leavitt, special section, first place for “To Your Health.” Judge’s comments were: “In a category with two amazing entries, ‘To Your Health’ edges out the win. With a broad range of expert articles from local health-care professionals, the section offers something for all ages. Layout clean, easy to follow, and has a good ad balance. Pages don’t feel overwhelmed or sparse. Well done!”
• Staff, special section, second place for Kennett Graduation 2020. Judges commented: “A great entry! Found myself jumping around a lot due to story layout, but completely understand that it’s because of the sheer amount of advertising. Clearly this is a community that supports its local students and newspaper! Absolutely a lot to be proud of here. Great cover!”
• Sports Editor Lloyd Jones, sports news, first place for “NHIAA cancels rest of winter sports season.”
• Lloyd Jones, sports news, third place for “Eagles cap off championship, undefeated season.”
• Fishing columnist Steve Angers, sports feature, first place for “Bill Thompson retires.” Judge’s comments: “A wonderful deep dive into a sport that rarely gets its due. And an empathetic, lively portrayal of a local legend.”
• Former staff photographer Jamie Gemmiti, third place, spot news photo for “Barn fire, West Side Road.”
• Jamie Gemmiti, Bart Bachman, Paul Klenk, third place for photo essay “Messages.” Judges said: “The stark, quiet simplicity of these images accurately portray the quiet and eerie days of the pandemic.”
• Opinion columnist Jonna Carter, second place, columnist of the year. Judge’s comments: “In a year where Trump sucked all of the air out of every room, Carter uses a light touch and solid humor to make her points and show the disdain many felt toward him, and perhaps even NOT turning off a few of his deluded fans.”
• Designer Lee Guerringue, magazine cover, first place for North Conway magazine winter. Judge’s comments: “This one grabbed my attention and kept it. It’s intensely cold.”
• Lee Guerringue, magazine cover, second place for North Conway magazine summer. Judge said: “I love this design. It’s contemporary and modern.)
• Lee Guerringue, magazine cover, third place for North Conway magazine, fall. Judge said: “This photo is as inviting as it gets. I love everything about it.”
The Berlin Daily Sun:
• Former Editor Barbara Tetreault, crime reporting, first place for “Fallen 7 Randolph motorcycle crash.” Judge’s comments: “The reporter thoroughly covered this sad accident, from the first news story of the actual event through all the court proceedings. It was written so well that the truck driver’s personality came through loud and clear — a druggie who didn’t much care for human life, or feel responsible for it, his own or others.”
• Reporter Paul Robitaille, sports feature, second place for “Manikian becomes first woman to win Can-Am race.”
• Berlin Sun, third place in general excellence for non-daily newspapers. Judge’s comments: “This paper has a great sense of its community and is not afraid to tackle some challenging issues. Fun to see so much of the community represented on its pages … in one form or another.”
The Laconia Daily Sun:
• Reporter Roberta Baker, third place; feature story for “The magic of happy sounds.”
• Roberta Baker, community service, first place for “Perfect poison, lingers in homes.”
• Roberta Baker, journalist of the year, second place. Judge’s comments: “Baker’s articles give voice to all sides of an issue. Life is complicated, so Baker helps the reader work through the issues.”
• Reporter Adam Drapo, designer Janis Carroll, feature page, third place for “King of Halloween.”
• Former Editor Roger Carroll, editorials, first place.
• Reporter Rick Green, First Amendment Award, second place for “Secret land deals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.