CONWAY — The local organization STAY MWV (Supporting The Active Young Professionals of the Mt. Washington Valley) has opened the application period for its annual Student Loan Assistance Program.
STAY MWV is a group of engaged young professionals in the Mount Washington Valley working together to help ensure that the valley is a place to call home for young people.
Their mission is “to attract and retain a vibrant young professional population in the Mount Washington Valley.”
In an effort to combat the effects the student loan crisis has on rural communities, the Student Loan Assistance Program assists valley residents with paying back student loans. Similar to a scholarship given to high school students as they enter college, the program helps young people who are living and working in the valley after college.
Together with community partners, STAY MWV has raised over $65,000 in student loan repayment funds. These dollars are a direct injection of funds to the local economy — helping the recipients free up their budgets for down payments on homes for example.
In 2021, STAY MWV hopes to raise and disperse $20,000 in student loan assistance. In the Mount Washington Valley, young folks have been hit particularly hard by the uncertainty the pandemic has brought to work and child care and supporting young people in the region has become more important than ever.
Applications can be found and donations to this work can be made at staymwv.com.
The deadline to submit the assistance application is Tuesday, June 1. For more information, email staymwv@gmail.com.
