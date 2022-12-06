CONWAY — Stan & Dan Sports of North Conway is now part of the SkyTechSport indoor ski revolution.
The simulator is used for advanced ski boot fitting, physical conditioning, instruction and race training and, of course, just for fun. It allows you to get fitted for boots with staff able to determine your boot flex needs based on your stance and skiing style.
Kyre Cluett, who purchased Stan & Dan Sports from Stan Millen and Dan Lewis in August 2021, said: “As an extension of boot fitting, the simulator augments what our staff team does on the floor when they make determinations regarding stance and flex and helps us refines it in action.”
Legends in the ski shop business for their customer service and attention to detail, Millen and Lewis founded the store in 1987 after working together at the Carroll Reed’s Ski Shops that once graced the valley.
Millen and Lewis will stay on as consultants at the store they founded, sharing their wisdom and expertise. Meanwhile, the veteran staff remains the same, with a few new additions.
Cluett said they use the simulator to address many different fronts.
“We can use it for advanced boot-fitting work. It’s also a great conditioning tool for athletes and for those skiers coming back from injuries,” he said.
Cluett said he ordered the shop’s SkyTechSport President Lux model last spring and installed it in August. “It may be the only publicly available ski shop simulator in the Northeast,” said Cluett.
Customers may reserve a time on the SkyTechSport simulator, which has a large screen measuring 22 feet wide and 6 feet high. The cost is $40 for a half-hour.
It features actual ski resort footage from resorts around the world that enables the skier to race down simulated course, while “making turns” on the 19-foot track.
In addition to carrying on the shop’s proud reputation for advanced boot-fitting, the new device is also being utilized by local ski coaches, carrying on Stan & Dan’s tradition of being a ski racing center.
Skiers love it, especially ski racers.
“From a racing standpoint,” said Cluett, as we watched longtime Bretton Woods ski coach and now Stan & Dan shop employee Steve Nichipor on the machine, “we have coaches coming in who are planning to incorporate this into their dryland training for their teams. They can point to stance and other things right there, instead of being out in the cold on the slopesgiving feedback as the bottom of the course or the next run. These simulators are used by the U.S. Ski Team Training Center — those athletes use them for conditioning, primarily, and coming back from surgery. Similarly, we are using it the same way so we have it for conditioning for the general public to come in and get their ski legs, get their ski feet back, or just to just train.”
Cluett said the training uses for conditioning is a great benefit. “In addition to the physical strength conditioning strength, it also helps give build the mental confidence before you get back on snow,” said Cluett.
He said it’s not only helpful for those conditioning and boot-fitting purposes — it’s also a blast.
“It’s really fun,” he enthused. “People absolutely love it. You can go to our website (stananddansports.com) and book a time,” said Cluett, also noting they make great gift certificates.
Formerly owner of an accounting firm, he moved to the valley from Acton, Mass., to buy the store. He was a ski racer as a child, racing throughout New England. He and wife Kelly have been married for 20 years and have two children, Sam, 19, and Abigail, 16.
“We’re proud to be part of the Stan & Dan’s legacy and are happy to carry on the store’s reputation for being a topnotch ski shop that takes care of our customers with the highest-quality service,” Cluett said.
The simulator is just part of new changes at Stan & Dan’s, the biggest change being an expansive new layout in the 7,500-square-foot store.
“We have brought in new brands of skiing skis, boots and apparel, as well as cross country equipment. We also carry expanded alpine touring equipment, as that is probably the fastest growing segment in the ski industry,” said Cluett.
In addition to a full line of skis, the shop carries top of the line demo equipment. It is known for its ski tuning, featuring a Montana robot tuner and infrared waxing and edge-sharpening machines.
The also shop carries a full spectrum of helmets, goggles, ski poles and accessory gear.
In summer, the shop features a full line of mountain bikes as well as road and gravel bicycles and an esteemed bike repair shop.
Stan & Dan’s is located at 2936 White Mountain Highway in North Conway. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. For further information, call (603) 356-6997 or go to stananddansports.com.
