CONWAY — Stan & Dan Sports of North Conway is now part of the SkyTechSport indoor ski revolution.

The simulator is used for advanced ski boot fitting, physical conditioning, instruction and race training and, of course, just for fun. It allows you to get fitted for boots with staff able to determine your boot flex needs based on your stance and skiing style.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.