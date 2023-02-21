CONWAY — Kennett Key Club’s second annual “Ski for Sunshine” fundraiser for Camp Sunshine will be held Saturday, March 4, from 4-8 p.m.

This fun community and family event will again be hosted by Cranmore Mountain Resort, and all of the proceeds will go to Camp Sunshine on Sebago Lake to help provide camp retreats for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

