Members of team9000 are seen at last year’s “Ski for Sunshine” event. They are back again and hope to raise the most money of any team. To help them (or others) with their fundraising goals, go to events.campsunshine.org/ski-for-sunshine. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Key Club volunteers are shown registering skiers and handing out snacks last year at the first annual “Ski for Sunshine” event. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Kennett Key Club’s second annual “Ski for Sunshine” fundraiser for Camp Sunshine will be held Saturday, March 4, from 4-8 p.m.
This fun community and family event will again be hosted by Cranmore Mountain Resort, and all of the proceeds will go to Camp Sunshine on Sebago Lake to help provide camp retreats for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.
The activities will be accommodated in a section of Zip’s Pub at the base of Mount Cranmore, which will also have live music plus food and beverages available.
Registration costs $45 and includes a lift ticket to Mount Cranmore for March 4, a goody bag, and cookies and hot chocolate that evening. In additiion, prizes will be given to the individuals and teams who raise the most money for Camp Sunshine. Anyone can go to the event website and donate in the name of an individual or team and help them meet their fundraising goals.
This year, Key Club will also be hosting a virtual silent auction in conjunction with this event that will include many items and baskets of goods, all proceeds from which will also be going to Camp Sunshine.
Check out all of the items and bid on them at bidpal.net/kiwaniskeyclub. The items range from jewelry to a handmade ash and epoxy table (made by Paul Cail’s advanced construction trades students at Kennett) and even an HP Pavilion laptop computer. The baskets include things like an “Italian Snack Basket” and a “Summer Fun Basket.” The auction is open now and will go until 7 p.m. on March 4. Winning bidders are asked to pick up their items between 7-8 p.m. that night at Zip’s or make arrangements.
Skiers and nonskiers alike are invited to attend at Zip’s. Attendees will be able to vote on their favorite baskets from the silent auction, hear the results of the silent auction, and cheer for the individuals and teams that raise the most money for Camp Sunshine.
Along with Cranmore, presenting sponsors are Kiwanis Club of Mount Washington Valley and Cheese Louise. Other sponsors are Country Cabinets, etc., Badger Peabody & Smith Realty, North Conway Rotary Club, Yesterdays Restaurant, Black Cap Grille, Tierney Electrical Contracting, and Valley Originals.
For more information on “Ski for Sunshine” or Kennett Key Club, email event chairperson Molly DellaValla at mollydv10@gmail.com or Key Club adviser Malcolm Badger at malcolmbadger@gmail.com; or call Key Club adviser Barry Chisholm at (603) 387-3039.
