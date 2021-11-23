CONWAY — Although the national news is pushing the story about supply chain holdups and their impact on everything from lack of automobile parts to higher food costs this holiday season, there has been little or no supply shortage at the Settlers Green outlet mall in North Conway so far, according to marketing and events director Laura Lemieux.
“We just had our 21st annual ‘Bring a Friend’ shopping promotion (Nov. 5-14, with Nov. 13 the biggest day in terms of events and promotions) and many stores reported their best days ever,” Lemieux told the Sun last week.
“They had and have plenty of stock on the shelves. People are finding what they need to buy,” she said.
That’s in contrast to the national stories talking about overburdened ports and a shortage of employees to unload the goods that threaten delivery of goods and food items.
As the New Hampshire Business Review recently reported, the recent easing of COVID-related restrictions has increased consumers’ appetite to spend, putting a strain not only on the production of goods but on the supply chain’s ability to get products to store shelves or a consumer’s front door.
This is true in many parts of the state and even locally in Mount Washington Valley for some goods such as bicycles, boats, snowblowers and foodstuffs, but not so far at her retail stores, notes Lemieux.
“We’re seeing as a result of the national stories a sudden urgency to shop, but it’s interesting in my talking to managers at our local stores (here at Settlers Green) who tell me they have inventories and people are finding what they need to buy.
She says one unexpected outcome is that with increased shipping costs and higher gasoline prices for trucking perhaps people are seeing the value in shopping in person versus relying on online shopping as has been the practice during the pandemic over the past year and a half.
“I don’t think ‘panic’ buying was behind what we saw on ‘Bring a Friend.’ People are aware of the headlines about supply and demand and shipping issues as well as inflation – but I don’t think that was behind it,” said Lemieux, adding, “A big thing is that people can finally go and shop. Everyone was in good moods when they were here.”
She added that the layout of Settlers Green is a definite advantage.
“It’s outdoors here so that helps —people are not inside a mall,” she said.
Add tax-free shopping in New Hampshire and the region’s scenic and tourism-related amenities, and it’s easy to see why shoppers travel form away to shop there. They then often head to the region’s restaurants and lodging establishments to make the November shopper bargain-hunting season a strong one, not only at Settlers Green but in North Conway Village as well.
“I was afraid back in August that we might have a supply issue but based on what I saw making the rounds that has not been the cas and a lot of the stores have too much right now — it depends on the store. One store I was at did not get a certain line of sweaters but they also had a lot of other brands so it depends,” said Lemieux.
She said the American Recovery Act $2,000 checks that people received last spring gave a stimulus to shopping early in the summer.
The wet and rainy July also boosted sales, she said, noting, “We had a really strong June and July. Our biggest months are usually August and November — this August was all right, but I think that was due to people having been so sick of the rain in July and shopped out by then. The fall has been good. I saw the U.S. Census Bureau put October’s spending at being up 1.7 percent, which was the highest since March when the stimulus checks became available. I can’t wait to see November’s numbers because I think they are going to be very good,” said Lemieux.
“I think Black Friday should be OK. The stores look great,“ she noted.
A Settlers Green storekeeper for a national brand interviewed for this article who said press calls must be directed to corporate offices but who spoke on anonymity confirmed that her store saw a strong weekend over “Bring a Friend” and that trend has continued the rest of the month heading toward Black Friday.
“We have not had a problem getting inventory,” the manager said.
Asked to gauge the mood of shoppers and report any other trends in terms of spending, the store manager said, “The spending is definitely better than last year but then, last year we had to restrict occupancy (under the state 2.0 opening plan) where now we are not and we are seeing more people so it just seems better and busier (on that basis alone).”
As for whether shoppers were wearing masks, the store manager said, “I think more people are not wearing masks. They do not seem very concerned (about the pandemic).”
Settlers Green was closed for Thanksgiving and is to be open on Black Friday, Nov. 26, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and on Nov. 28 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Nov. 29, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
First opened in 1988, Settlers Green is located at 2 Common Court in North Conway and features Settlers Green, Settlers Corner, Settlers Crossing and Settlers Streetside with 71 stores.
Stores include everything from footware to clothing and accessories, ranging form Adidas and Champion Outlet to American Eagle, Bass Factory Outlet, Brooks Brothers, anana Republic, Carter’s, Chico’s, Columbia, Eddie Bauer, Nike, Old Navy, Polo Ralph Lauren, REI Co-Op, Rue21, Skechers, Stonewall Kitchen, Timberland Factory Outlet and Vera Bradley, to name a few. For more, go to settlersgreen.com or call (603) 356-7031.
