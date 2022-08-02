CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board at its July 14 meeting unanimously agreed to a request by the applicant to revoke the site-plan approval for the Redstone Group, LLC for a 7,734-square-foot office building at Technology Lane off Route 16 in Conway.
No answers were given for the request to have the site-plan revoked. The site-plan approval was granted by the board Jan. 19 earlier this year.
Voting in favor of the requested revocation were board chair Ben Colbath, vice chair Alie Byers, secretary Erik Corbett, selectmen’s representative Steve Porter, Eliza Grant, Mark Hounsell and Bill Barbin.
No one from the company was present to speak to the request.
Jac Cuddy, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council in an interview last week told the Sun that the Redstone Group owns lots 3 and 4 in the MWVEC's nine-lot subdivision off Technology Lane.
“I have not had any discussions with them (the Redstone Group, about the request for the revocation of site-plan approval),” said Cuddy July 19. “All I heard from their architect is that the cost of the building was way more than they anticipated and that they are putting things on hold."
Asked how many of the nine lots at Technology Village remain unsold, Cuddy said he is working with interested parties for lots 6 and 9. Avesta Housing just closed on lot 7 to construct the first 40-unit building of its four planned affordable housing rental apartments.
Efforts to contact representatives of the Redstone Group, LLC of Center Conway by the Sun for further comment were not successful.
In business before the planning board at its July 28 6 p.m. meeting, the board will continue concurrent full site-plan and subdivision review to subdivide 126.47 acres into in four lots into nine lots to construct a 4,130-square-foot bank, 17 residential dwelling units, a 5,500-square-foot day care center, 27 residential dwelling units, a 38,000-square-foot medical building, an 84,255-square-foot assisted care services building, 33 residential dwelling units, a 2,500-square-foot community building, 148 residential dwelling units in two buildings and a 225-unit subdivision off Eagle's Way and Eastman Road.
The extensive project was well-received by the planning board at it the start of its lengthy review by the board June 23. Town officials say it is the biggest project to come before the board since the first phase of Settlers Green in the 1980s.
The board will also conduct full site-plan review of a proposal by Varsity Beverage, Inc. to construct a 7,000-square-foot addition to the existing warehouse and a 900-square-foot concrete pad at 34 Towle Road in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.