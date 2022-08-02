CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board at its July 14 meeting unanimously agreed to a request by the applicant to revoke the site-plan approval for the Redstone Group, LLC for a 7,734-square-foot office building at Technology Lane off Route 16 in Conway.

No answers were given for the request to have the site-plan revoked. The site-plan approval was granted by the board Jan. 19 earlier this year.

