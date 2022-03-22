Skiers speed down the course at Cranmore Mountain for the 47th Red Parka Pub Challenge Cup last Friday. The event raised more than $20,000 for the Eastern Slope Ski Club. (AMANDA HAYFORD PHOTO/CRANMORE MOUNTAIN RESORT)
CONWAY — Held at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway for the first time due to lift concerns at Attitash, last Friday's 47th Red Parka Pub Challenge Cup was won by Kamden Burke of Bridgton, Maine. Coming in second was his brother, Keegan Burke, also of Bridgton, with Alec Tarberry of North Conway placing third.
Tarberry posted the fastest time of the day.
For the women, Cozy Mitchell of Intervale was first; Kelli Bouthiette of Lovell, Maine, was second; and Kayla Morin of Conway was third.
Morin is Bouthiette's niece.
The William Paine Trophy for the fastest team went to Team Sleigh Ride: Tarberry, Brad Harden, Tyler Haynes and Bouthiette.
The top individual fundraiser was Luke Tinkham of Jackson, who raised $3,500.
The top team fundraiser, bringing in $5,800, was the Attitash 4 team, comprised of Corey Madden, Mike Lennon, Laura Bergeron and Mike Haueisen.
“The final tally is not in, but this race will be giving over $20,000 to the Eastern Slope Ski Club this year thanks to the generosity of our racers, sponsors, family and friends," said Terry O’Brien, co-owner of the Red Parka Steakhouse and Pub in Glen. "A big shout out to the staff and race crew at Cranmore for all they did to make the race happen,” she added.
The charity race is considered to be the longest-running dual giant slalom in the nation. All proceeds benefit the Eastern Slope Ski Club, a non-profit that offers skiing and snowboarding opportunities to more than 1,500 elementary school children in the Mount Washington Valley.
It was first held at the former Tyrol Ski Area as the Tuborg Classic and then at Black Mountain before moving to Attitash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.