CONWAY — The Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway is pleased to announce a new addition to its culinary team with the appointment of Jeffrey Naro as the Executive Chef for the iconic property.
Naro established his food credentials in the Finger Lakes Region of upstate New York at hotels and country clubs such as The Lodge at Bristol Harbor, The Radisson Hotel, Oak Hill Country Club and Penfield Country Club.
In his new role at Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, Naro will oversee all culinary operations at the hotel’s various restaurant outlets. Consistently ranked as one of the White Mountains’ most popular vacation destinations, Naro will lend his craft to the resort’s already well-known reputation.
“My passion for food stemmed from my grandmother who raised me and taught me the importance of great simple food to nourish the mind, body and soul,” said Naro.
He graduated from the Balsams Grand Resort Hotels Chef Apprenticeship program in conjunction with the technical college in Berlin.
“Meeting and experiencing Jeffrey’s sample food offerings and plate presentations quickly convinced us to bring him on board at Red Jacket Mountain View Resort to lead our already strong culinary team,” said Red Jacket Resorts Executive Vice President of Operations Michael Allen.
Naro is raising two daughters, ages 9 and 12, and enjoys nature, online video games and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Red Jacket Resorts are a group of six resorts in New England owned and operated by The Davenport Companies of South Yarmouth, Mass. For more information, contact Matt Pitta at (508) 760-9293 or go to redjacketresorts.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.