CONWAY — RE/MAX Presidential is pleased to announce that Team MacDonald & Hale has been named the top-performing luxury real-estate team in New Hampshire for the first quarter of 2021.
MacDonald & Hale consists of Margie MacDonald, Jeana Hale-DeWitt, Jim Tremblay and Austin Hale.
MacDonald has worked in real estate in the Mount Washington Valley for 45-plus years. Hale-Dewitt has been in real estate for 20-plus years. In 2003, she joined RE/MAX Presidential ,and together with MacDonald formed Team MacDonald & Hale.
In 2017 Jim Tremblay joined the team. In 2018, the team grew again when Hale-Dewitt’s son, Austin Hale, graduated from college, received his real estate license and joined the team.
Team MacDonald & Hale has been providing its clients with the very best in customer service for years.
Working as a team has many advantages for its team members as well as for their clients. Clients of Team MacDonald & Hale enjoy the benefit of expertise in almost every specialty in real estate, from first-time home buyers to new construction, luxury real estate, waterfront, investment, long-term rentals and commercial services.
They are available seven days a week to meet their clients' needs.
To reach Margie MacDonald, call her cell at (603) 520-0718 or email margie@mwvhomes.com.
To contact Jeana Hale-Dewitt, call her cell at (603) 520-1793 or email jeana@mwvhomes.com.
To contact Jim Tremblay, call his cell (603) 723-4938 or email jimtremblay@mwvre.com.
For Austin Hale, call his cell (603) 781-1027 or email austin@mwvre.com.
