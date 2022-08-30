CONWAY — On Aug. 25, the Conway Planning Board held a workshop to discuss refining its architectural guidelines under its site-plan review authority.
The board adopted those design standards for development or renovation of commercial properties “that complement the overall New England or Mountain Town ambience of the community.”
The addition of “Mountain Town” is new and included examples such as Mountain Modern, Post and Beam, Scandinavian Modern and Adirondack styles. Examples of New England styles, such as Cape Cod, Salt Box, Colonial, Greek Revival were also added to the guidelines for clarification.
The guidelines also added the wording to require applicants to “demonstrate that new or renovated buildings incorporate architectural features that are compatible with the architectural features of existing buildings in the area or is in keeping with the purposes and dimensional requirements of the underlying zoning district.”
The guidelines also now say details of the existing buildings “should be regarded as examples of the extent, nature and scale of details that would be appropriate on new buildings or alterations.”
The board also voted to reduce the length of “large commercial structures” from the former limit of 200 feet to 100 feet and to require those building elevations to include architectural features to give such large buildings the appearance of being multiple attached buildings by using architectural elements such as “dormers, gables, wall plane projections & recesses, molding, trim design, etc.”
Town Planning Director Jamel Torres on Tuesday said the new guidelines will be added shortly to the Site Plan Review Ordinance, which can be found online, along with other town ordinances, at ecode360.com/CO0981. Architectural review standards are found under Chapter 110, section 30, parts A and C.
The board adopted the revised architectural guidelines, and they are now in effect, noted board chair Ben Colbath.
While some would argue that the Route 16 commercial strip is a “lost cause,” in terms of being too far gone based on development of the past 50 years, the current planning board is considering increasing the green space required under the town’s site-plan review regulations as a tool to help slow the overdevelopment of smaller commercial parcels.
The green space steps were brought up at their Aug. 11 meeting because Colbath says that is the feedback board members are hearing from the community.
“You could have someone buy the Sea Dog shopping site or (the recently sold) Golden Gables, and they could be redeveloped with massive projects. We are hearing from the public that is a concern, so we are looking at different ways to address that,” Colbath told the Sun on Monday.
In a separate interview, Porter said he is also worries about overdevelopment at the northern end of town. The increased green space proposal was raised by Porter on Aug. 11 and supported by member Eliza Grant.
The board unanimously directed Town Planning Director Jamel Torres to study the increased green space proposal and to get back to the board.
The planning board next meets Sept 8 at Conway Town Hall at 6 p.m. to discuss the town’s site-plan review’s “minor review” section as well as requirements for street/road signs in subdivisions and zoning amendments for 2023.
At 7 p.m. it will conduct full site-plan review of Bluebird Community Development LLC of North Conway to convert a single-family home located at 115 West Main St. into a five-unit apartment building. It will also address a two-unit subdivision request from Michael Lynch and his sister Elizabeth Estey to create two residential units at 539 Intervale Crossroads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.