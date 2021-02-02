CONWAY — Most of the 30 people who attended the Conway Planning Board’s public hearing on selectmen’s short-term rental amendments at the Marshall Gym last Thursday spoke in favor of the proposed zoning definition.
The proposed definition reads as follows:
“Short Term Rental: The rental of a dwelling unit for periods of less than thirty (30) days, rented or offered for rent for fifteen (15) or more days in a calendar year and where the dwelling unit is not associated with commercial activities such as a hotel, motel, or bed and breakfast. This is a non-residential use. A qualified short-term rental must have a business license in good standing from the Board of Selectmen.”
Conway Planning Director Tom Irving shared copies of 13 emailed correspondences at the start of the meeting. Nine supported having regulations, and four opposed having a town license that would add to the 9 percent state rooms and meals tax that rental operators already pay.
"Too much regulation is not good for a stable and strong economy," wrote Matthew Collard.
Jay and Deirde Plourde wrote in favor of the regulations, saying they hope to retire here but in the meantime are renting out their property. They said they favor regulations if that will allow short-term rentals to continue.
Selectman Steve Porter, who serves as selectmen’s representative to the planning board, said: “The majority of those people who showed up were in favor — that to me was a plus. I would guess close to 20 must have a vested interest in short-term rentals or perhaps they live next door to one."
There are perhaps 600 short-term rentals in Conway.
Porter said not only does the town have to get the word out that the proposed regulations are a good idea but short-term rental operators ought to be doing the same.
“Short-term rentals are not going to go away. But this offers a way to address them because otherwise the town will be put in a situation of having to enforce cease-and-desist orders,” said Porter.
Following public comment, the board unanimously adopted the definition with a 7-0 vote.
On the second part of the proposed article, which would make the rentals a permitted use in zones where single-family homes are allowed, planning board vice chair Sarah Frechette voted no, with the article passing 6-1.
Frechette did not explain her vote but in the past has argued that short-term rentals deplete the local housing stock of affordable homes
Town Planning Assistant Holly Meserve said the two articles will appear on the ballot as written with the unanimous recommendation of selectmen and backing of the planning board. Town deliberative meeting is March 1 at the Kennett High Gym. Voting is April 13 at a location yet to be determined.
Town Manager Tom Holmes said: "I'm gratified that the planning board agreed with the selectmen that the voters should be allowed to choose. One path is to give the town the tools to address and, if necessary, shut down poorly managed, problem short-term rental properties.
"The alternative, voting everything down, would likely result in years of costly litigation," he said.
Selectmen came up with the regulations, following up on recommendations made by the short-term rental committee chaired by Conway Village Fire Chief Steve Solomon, which met over the summer and fall.
The selectmen’s articles approved for the warrant are to: define short-term rentals; make short-term rentals a permitted use in the residential zones; authorize selectmen to regulate and charge fees for rentals; and establish a short-term rental trust fund of $50,000 to manage them.
A fifth article pertaining to creating a townwide noise ordinance is still undergoing legal review. The ordinance would regulate many types of disturbances and not just those created at short term rentals.
If the trust fund article is passed, the $50,000 would be used as seed money to pay initial costs associated with managing the rentals.
Also on Thursday, the planning board:
• Unanimously voted to post to the warrant proposed zoning amendment 190-13.B.(4)(a) – Older Home Conversions. The purpose, as explained by Irving is to make the “older home” provision in the residential agricultural district consistent with that in the other districts.
• Unanimously passed a proposed amendment to its Accessory Dwelling Unit ordinance. The purpose is to remove the requirement that either the primary or accessory dwelling unit be occupied by the owner.
• Defeated by a vote of 3-4-0 a proposed amendment that would have repealed the special exception that allows kennels in the residential agricultural district. Voting against were Bill Barbin, Earl Sires IV, chair Steve Hartmann and Ailie Byers, while Frechette, Steve Steiner and Porter voted in the affirmative.
A proposed amendment by Sires to allow compact cluster developments via special exception will not appear on the warrant this year as it was defeated 5-2-0, with Barbin, Hartmann, Frechette, Porter and Steiner voting against and Sires and Byers supporting it.
The purpose was to encourage the development of smaller single-family detached dwellings and enhance residential housing choices in Conway.
Some board members voiced concerns about whether it ought to also include price restrictions for the proposed 300-to-800-square-foot dwellings.
Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services of Conway also questioned the need for the proposed "tiny homes" to be owner-occupied, noting that could defeat the goal of increasing affordable housing stock.
Bergeron said such an owner-occupied requirement would curtail a project he is working on at the proposed Pine Hill senior-care facility in which his client hopes to build cluster development small homes for workers.
The board agreed that Sires’ proposal has merit but needed further study over the next year before it can be put to voters.
As Irving said, “There you have your starting point (for the work ahead).”
Taped coverage of last Thursday's planning board public hearing is being broadcast on Valley Vision.
