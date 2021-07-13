CONWAY — At its most recent meeting on July 8, the planning board continued site-plan review to Aug. 12 of an application to construct a 6,400-square-foot garage and renovate an existing 935-square foot former guardhouse at the onetime Biglelow Estate into office space at 3339 White Mountain Highway, North Conway.
Stonehurst Manor now occupies the site of the former Bigelow Estate and the guardhouse is at the foot of the drive leading up to the inn and restaurant.
The application came from Rotten Rock Hardscaping and Tree Service, a family-owned company based in North Conway. The 2.04-acre property was sold to Rotten Rock in February by Attitash Realty for $172,000 with co-listers Brenda Lyon and Shelia Duane representing the seller, Frederic Nitchelm of Massachusetts and Bill Jones of RE/MAX Presidential representing the buyer.
The board generally supported the plan but requested that applicant W. Henry Shaw III provide more architectural details. Dan Lucchetti of HEB represented Shaw.
Rather than having to submit a comprehensive elevation sketch, at the suggestion of Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli, Shaw was asked to add descriptive informational boxes to the sketch he provided of the proposed garage.
While the restored gatehouse will be used for office space, the new garage will be built into the slope of the hill to lessen the visual impact on the property.
Interviewed after the session, Shaw said it his intention to restore the former guard house. “Our intention is to bring it back to what it used to be,” said Shaw, a Conway native. “My wife, Gretel, grew up nearby at Neighbors Row in this neighborhood so there is a lot of sentimental value to the property for our family.”
On hand at the meeting were Laurel and Peter Rattay, owners of the Stonehurst Manor and representing the Stonehurst condominium association.
The Rattays said they were satisfied with the plans for the property. Contacted after the meeting, Peter Rattay said he was "very, very happy with what they plan to do" in restoring the gatekeeper's house for use as office space, as well as their plans for the garage.
The board also continued a request by the developers of a proposed hotel, restaurant and bank building to go in on the site of the now closed Junge’s Motel in North Conway to extend the conditional approval granted them previously.
The developers are listed as 20Ten Investments LLC, DVS Family LLC, 1858 Conway LLC, Rushil Conway, LLC and RAJ 1858, LLC.
The board had granted conditional approval to the project in July 2020 but financing during the pandemic became an issue, one of the partners, Ashok Patel, told the Sun earlier this year.
The request was made by Lucchetti, who was also representing the that project.
As he did previously when Ashok’s group left the vacant lot near the juncture of Routes 16 and 302 untended for several years before the hotel they built, Home2Suites by Hilton, began construction, selectmen’s representative Steve Porter said he was not happy with the current state of the Junge’s property. He expressed displeasure with the overgrown lot and tattered tarp covering the motel sign.
“I spoke about it when they came for their approval and I’m going to speak about it again. I drive by it everyday. One broken window leads to more broken windows,” said Porter, with the board asking Luchetti to convey to owners that they want the property to be better maintained prior to construction of the new hotel and associated buildings.
Porter said if the property is not better taken care of, the board could opt not to renew conditional approval in the future.
Lucchetti said he would relay those concerns to his clients.
The board then granted the extension of their conditional approval to next March 20.
Lucchetti also requested a continuance of site-plan review for the proposed Tractor Supply Store and received it to the Aug. 26 meeting.
The board also discussed the need to update the town’s master plan.
Board member Eliza Grant said she will continue to research building height limitations in the commercial zone on the north end of town, leading from the Conway Scenic Railroad crossing at the Whitaker Homesite north to the Intervale Scenic Vista.
The need for that sort of delineation between commercial zoning on the Route 16 strip and the northern section of town was brought to the fore by the proposal to build a four-story hotel at the site of the now-closed Intervale Motel. Review of that project by the board is to continue Aug. 26, along with continued site-plan review of a proposed Tractor Supply Store alongside the North-South Road, making for a full night, board members predict.
Following the retirement of Town Planner Tom Irving last month, assisting the board Thursday were DegliAngeli and engineer William Haskell of Gorrill Palmer of South Portland.
Both offered suggestions about how the board could schedule work sessions and site-plan review meetings to possibly expedite the process.
Haskell, for example, said some boards he consults with limit the start of new site-plan reviews to before 9 p.m. at meetings that begin at 7 p.m.
DegliAngeli said the board could consider dividing its meetings into a work session followed by site-plan review. He also pondered how much time the board had devoted to better aligning the goals set forth in the master plan with the actual zoning ordinance and board member Ailie Byers answered, “None (officially).”
Board members have agreed that is one of their goals in updating the master plan for the first time in a decade. Byers said she has asked both SAU 9 and town staff for data points on housing, the number of pupils and town population to help it in those tasks.
Other board members include Ben Colbath (chair), Erik Corbett, Bill Barbin and Sarah Frechette (secretary).
After some discussion, the board agreed to send their emails to Planning Assistant Holly Whitelaw, who said she would disseminate them to members to keep the dialogue going.
