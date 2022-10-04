CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board on Sept. 22 unanimously voted to conditionally approve revised plans presented by Jivan LLC for a 90-room, four-story Hilton Garden Inn on the site of the former Packer’s Gallery in North Conway.

They also voted, 6-1, to write to selectmen to request for a town traffic study on that part of Route 16 (between the Christmas Loft and Seadog Brewing Co.).

