CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board on Sept. 22 unanimously voted to conditionally approve revised plans presented by Jivan LLC for a 90-room, four-story Hilton Garden Inn on the site of the former Packer’s Gallery in North Conway.
They also voted, 6-1, to write to selectmen to request for a town traffic study on that part of Route 16 (between the Christmas Loft and Seadog Brewing Co.).
That motion was made by selectmen's representative Steve Porter, seconded by Mark Hounsell. Voting for it were chair Ben Colbath, vice chair Ailie Byers, Liza Grant, Erik Corbett, Porter and Hounsell, with Bill Barbin opposed.
Porter in a follow-up interview said selectmen feel the town should contact their state representatives to put pressure on the state Department of Transportation to do the study.
Selectman Mary Seavey had suggested that the study ought to start at the old Conway Info Booth at the entrance to Conway Village and extend all the way up to the Viewpoint North Conway LLC hotel project in Intervale," said Porter Wednesday, noting that no vote was taken.
On hand for the full site-plan review before the planning board Sept. 22 were Opechee Construction of Belmont representatives David Sherborne, vice president/architect; Andrew Pike, president; and Barry Stowe, civil design manager, who represented Dipak Patel of Jivan LLC.
Porter wondered if the developers had asked the DOT about a traffic study. But before the Opechee officials could respond, Town Planner Jamel Torres said he'd tried that option with earlier commercial projects along Route 16 and was told a traffic study was not needed.
That led Hounsell, a former state senator, to say the town needs to push the DOT on such matters because it is an agency stretched thin across the state.
“It’s easy for the DOT to just say no," he said. "That makes it easy on them. That’s a problem that goes away,” said Hounsell.
Porter said to go from what was once a private home that later served as an art gallery to a 90-room hotel concerned him.
Barbin wondered what the study's purpose would be.
Also questioning the move was Pike, who told Porter their lawyer disagreed that they would have to pay for such a study.
Porter countered, “What you're saying is that anybody can do anything they want in our town — and I'm telling you, that I'm arguing that point. ... My primary concern is I'm answering for the people of this time. I'm not trying to say that I'm against your development, right. But I'm trying to mitigate the impact it does have and what this site would do to the traffic in that area.”
Pike respectfully disagreed with the request for them to have to pay for a study.
He added that his firm had provided information to the state and that none of it led the state to believe a study was needed.
Alternate Ted Phillips, speaking from the audience, raised issues about pedestrian safety. He said he had parked his ice cream truck for 14 days across from the hotel site this summer at Pirate’s Cove Mini Golf and the Comfort Inn on the east side of Route 16.
“It’s an attraction … I can’t tell you the number of times people try to cross (Route 16 on foot).”
Colbath said good luck with trying to get the state to install a crosswalk there.
Torres said having lived on the Route 16 strip over the past year at the Alpine Place apartments, he contacted DOT suggesting medians for cyclists and pedestrians.
“Essentially, the word I got was that the town would have to pay for any amenities. … I think it might be worth talking to the state about different ways we could improve pedestrian use of Route 16,” Torres said.
After discussion about possible measures, with Phillips saying the developer ought to discuss ways to prevent an accident, Colbath suggested to Opechee they may want to recommend to the developer that they inform guests to use their cars rather than try to walk across Route 16 to play mini golf.
As for increased growth of traffic from Burger King north to North Conway, Grant said with other hotel projects, the planning board asked for similar studies but did not get anywhere, alluding to the Viewpoint North Conway LLC project that is planned for the Intervale Motel site.
She said her concern is the state’s data may be outdated versus those who live in the area and experience the impacts on a daily basis.
According to town assessing records, the 2.4-acre sloping property approved for the Hilton Garden Inn was sold in 2004 for $331,000 by Richard and Barbara Packer's daughter Gail Davidson and husband, Rich Davidson, to UTSAV Real Estate LLC, care of J. Patel, which then sold it for $325,000 to Jivan LLC in 2017.
At 44.89 feet tall, the proposed hotel meets Conway regulations in the Highway Commercial District, which limits structure height to 55 feet and building height to 45 feet.
It abuts the Conway Scenic Railroad tracks to the west and White Mountain Highway to the east.
Sherborne, Pike and Stowe presented their revised plans from what was originally proposed at conceptual review, noting that among the changes are now a pitched roof, use of different architectural elements on the side facing Route 16 and use of more natural colors and materials and eliminating the metal elements that were originally presented.
Colbath said he appreciated the changes, noting the conceptual review in June resulted in a constructive exchange that led to the revisions rather than having an applicant come in for site-plan review and running into roadblocks.
Byers said she appreciated that the developer was planning electric charging stations for EV cars.
The building sits in the same proposed footprint, however, closely parallel to Route 16.
In response to board members' comments at conceptual review, Opechee showed a plan to save more of the trees on the back of the site and along a retaining wall that will be constructed due to the slope of the lot.
Torres said he would be closely monitoring the taking of trees. Porter also requested that developers during construction work in phases in terms of removing tres to try and mitigate impacts concerning tree removal.
Developers said although the new hotel will have a small restaurant that will be open to public, it will not be advertised and that it will be intended for hotel guests as an amenity as required by the Hilton Garden Inns brand.
The proposal meets the town’s parking standards and green space requirements.
