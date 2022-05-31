CONWAY — Last summer, Saco River Tubing Center raised $10,076 through the fundraising series for local non-profits. For the summer of 2022, its coming back even stronger, and hoping to raise more through its Paddle for a Cause fundraiser.
Kicking off June 22, this summer’s PFAC features 11 local non-profits. It takes place every Wednesday from Saco River Tubing Center’s Conway location.
A portion of every tube, kayak and rental sale from that day is donated to that week’s chosen non-profit. This year’s lineup includes Upper Saco Valley Land Trust, June 22; Eastern Slope Ski Club, June 29; Jen’s Friends, July 6; Habitat for Humanity, July 13; The Gibson Center, July 20; End 68 Hours of Hunger, July 27; Little Angers Service Dogs, Aug. 3; Mt. Washington Observatory, Aug. 10; Mt. Washington Valley Trails Association, Aug. 17; North Conway Community Center, Aug. 24; and Project Graduation, Aug. 31.
Beyond providing financial support to local non-profits, the intention behind starting the Paddle For A Cause fundraising series was to help bring awareness to valley visitors on critical services provided by these entities — services that make Mount Washington Valley so special, and its community so vibrant.
Pete Gagne, owner of Saco River Tubing Center, said: “It’s no doubt that Mount Washington Valley is a special place. The amount of visitors the valley receives in the summer alone proves this.
"As a business that has a wide platform with visitors, Saco River Tubing Center wanted to leverage that viewership and share with its customers some of the businesses and people that work tirelessly behind the scenes to make the valley such a great place to visit. It’s our hope that this awareness encourages visitors to respect the Saco River and White Mountain National Forest on a deeper level when they visit, by educating them on all it takes to keep this community going.”
Locals looking to support their favorite featured non-profits are welcome to participate in PFAC by floating or paddling the Saco River on their specific days. Find the PFAC date of your favorite non-profit, gather your friends, and schedule a river trip for that day. A Wednesday of summer fun on the river will go directly to that day’s local non-profit. To book your tube, canoe or kayak, go to sacocanoerental.com.
Other programs this summer put on by Saco River Tubing Center include “Teak’s Photo Contest," going on July 1-Aug. 20. Locals and visitors alike can post a photo of their pup enjoying its float down the Saco River, tag Saco River Tubing Center on Instagram and use the #SacoRiverDogs and #SacoRiver.
Saco River Tubing Center has a soft spot for animals and will continue its dog shuttle fee fundraiser, where every dog that rides the Saco River Tubing Center shuttle with its owners to their river launch point pays $10, and 100 percent of those funds are donated to Conway Area Humane Society. SRTC has been raising funds for CAHS this way for years, and raised over $3,000 last summer for the humane society.
