OSSIPEE — On Oct. 26, the Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce presented its 2020 Business of the Year award to The Rotary Club of Ossipee Valley.
Under the pretense of being a guest to speak about the chamber at the Rotary’s weekly meeting held at the River’s Edge Grille and Tavern, Steven Hoyt (chamber president), joined by Ian Macdonald (board member), Danielle Owen (board member) and Christine Taylor (chamber manager/event coordinator) surprised the Rotary Club with an award presentation event.
In 2011, a group of Ossipee Valley folks got together and decided to bring back the local Rotary Club. Residents from Ossipee, Tamworth, Madison, Effingham and Freedom met weekly to start doing projects around the area.
In 2013, Rotary International chartered the new “Rotary Club of Ossipee Valley.” The goal of this club’s members is to help to the community in any way it can — their community being the Ossipee Valley, the State of New Hampshire, the USA and the world.
The members have been a stop for the Tour de Cure, a bike trek across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont to raise money for diabetes. They helped install a wheelchair ramp for a local man who could not leave a Rehab Center until he had a ramp at his home. They painted a room at the Madison Library; raised money to give every third-grader in the area a dictionary and every sixth-grader an atlas; purchased and helped distribute bike helmets for the Ossipee Rec Center; contributed to local libraries’ afterschool programs and a new program in Tamworth geared to teenagers; built Little Libraries; and recognized with a dinner and ceremony a sixth-grader from each of the member towns with a Service above Self Award.
They contribute to Local Food Pantries, assisted a local girl go to camp, they march in local parades, donated time to Habitat for Humanity, Carroll County Extension and countless other charities.
The Ossipee Valley Rotary awards scholarships to students who are pursuing higher education and has donated to the world effort to eradicate polio.
The Rotary has volunteered at the Chamber’s annual golf tournament. In addition to being involved directly with the tournament, the Rotary has continuously volunteered their expertise with non-profit chamber members’ golf tournament fundraisers.
For more information on the Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce, email info@ossipevallye.org, at ossipeevalley.org or find them on Facebook.
