Jason Gagnon

Jason Gagnon is the superintendent of North Conway Water Precinct. (FILE PHOTO)

CONWAY — The North Conway Water Precinct has been awarded $3,090,000 through a grant and a loan for clean water infrastructure that were announced by the state Department of Environmental Services on Jan. 26 as part of statewide improvements totaling more than $14.5 million.

The precinct received an American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 grant of $997,000 and a Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan of $2,093,000.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.