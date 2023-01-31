CONWAY — The North Conway Water Precinct has been awarded $3,090,000 through a grant and a loan for clean water infrastructure that were announced by the state Department of Environmental Services on Jan. 26 as part of statewide improvements totaling more than $14.5 million.
The precinct received an American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 grant of $997,000 and a Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan of $2,093,000.
North Conway Water Precinct Superintendent Jason Gagnon said the precinct applied for the funds in the spring of 2021 and preliminary grant funding was granted by NHDES in the fall of that year. Precinct voters approved the warrant article at town meeting in March 2022.
“As the Mount Washington Valley continues to grow, the precinct has received funding to optimize the treatment facility in North Conway to efficiently support the variable flows and loadings of seasonal tourism activity,” Gagnon said. “This project will add additional aeration capacity to support high seasonal loadings, reduce labor demands, and improve energy efficiency. The precinct has chosen to proactively take advantage of Federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act of 2021) funding, energy efficiency incentives and state of New Hampshire Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan principal forgiveness to complete this upgrade.”
He said the precinct wastewater treatment facility is an advanced biological nutrient removal process that uses naturally occurring microorganisms (bacteria, protozoa, etc.) to remove pollutants from wastewater without the addition of costly treatment chemicals used by most wastewater facilities.
He said an important part of that treatment is the addition of oxygen, which the microorganisms use to break down ammonia and carbon-based pollutants. This project will replace an existing 25-year-old mechanical aerator and mixing equipment with a new, larger mechanical aerator and modern, energy-efficient mixers.
“This larger aerator will allow the precinct to continue operating only one of its two treatment carousels at a time, avoiding the additional labor and energy requirements of swapping between one- and two-carousel operation as seasonal wastewater loading ebbs and flows, while still supporting effective treatment of high-strength wastewater loads such as the Town’s landfill leachate and residential septage on a year-round basis. The upgrades will also include modernization of process monitoring probes and process controls,” said Gagnon.
He explained that the estimated total project cost is $2,990,000. Of that, $997,000 will be offset by an ARPA grant; $200,000 will be offset by energy efficiency principal forgiveness; and up to $369,300 will be offset by general CWSRF principal forgiveness.
“After accounting for the grants and principal forgiveness, more than 52 percent of the project cost will be covered by state and federal funds. The precinct consistently works to bring state and federal dollars back into our local community, and this project is a great example of our efforts to maximize the value received by those we serve,” said Gagnon.
He said the project is currently in design and if all goes according to plan, it would be put out to bid later this year for construction in 2024.
Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) and the Executive Council in recent meetings approved the projects.
NHDES Public Information Officer James Martin said NHDES has offered over $166 million in ARPA grant funding for more than 310 projects, which are in the process of finalizing their proposals to NHDES for submission to the Governor and Executive Council for approval.
In addition to North Conway’s, other ARPA-related projects that have recently been approved include:
Allenstown – Clean Water Infrastructure
• ARPA grant: $225,000
• Local funds: $525,000
• Total project cost: $750,000
Allenstown, Catamount Hill Cooperative, Inc. - Disadvantaged ARPA Grant
• ARPA grant: $1,693,800
• Total project cost: $1,693,800
Claremont – Clean Water Infrastructure
• ARPA grant: $1,355,700
• CWSRF loan: $3,163,300
• Total project cost: $4,519,000
Danville, Rock Rimmon Cooperative, Inc. – Disadvantaged ARPA Grant
• ARPA grant: $1,463,772
• Total project cost: $1,463,772
Epping – Clean Water Planning
• ARPA grant: $100,000
• Total project cost: $100,000
Hooksett – Clean Water Infrastructure
• ARPA grant: $450,000
• CWSRF loan: $1,050,000
• Total project cost: $1,050,000
Lebanon – Clean Water Infrastructure
• ARPA grant: $440,859
• CWSRF loan: $1,028,673
• Total project cost: $1,469,532
Plymouth Village Water and Sewer District – Clean Water Planning Grant
• ARPA grant: $100,000
• Total project cost: $100,000
Swanzey – Stormwater Infrastructure and Planning:
• ARPA grant: $163,750
• CWSRF loan: $1148,750
• Total project cost: $312,500
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill to speed up the United States’ recovery from the economic health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant recession. The Act defines eligible uses of the state and local funding, including responding to public health emergencies, responding to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 emergency, providing revenue relief to states and making investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
The Clean Water SRF - Title VI of the 1987 amendments to the Clean Water Act established the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF), which provides low-cost financial assistance for planning, design and construction projects to communities, nonprofits, and other local government entities for both wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects and other water pollution control activities (nonpoint source, watershed protection or restoration, and estuary management).
Projects commonly funded by the an Water State Revolving Fund program include wastewater treatment facility upgrades, upgrades/replacement of collection systems and pumping stations, stormwater utility improvements, asset management, planning, and energy audit measure implementation.
For more information regarding infrastructure funding programs such as ARPA and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) being administered by NHDES, go to the NHDES Infrastructure Funding website or contact Ted Diers, NHDES Assistant Water Division director, at theodore.e.diers@des.nh.gov or (603) 271-2951.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.