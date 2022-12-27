BARTLETT — Lucy Hardware — an 89-year heritage business in the Mount Washington Valley, first in Conway and then in Intervale — is changing hands, come Jan. 2.
But lest their legions of loyal customers start to panic that the sale is to an out-of-town corporation, they can take comfort knowing the renowned store is not leaving the Lucy family: Nat Lucy, a third generation to run Lucy’s, is selling it to nephew Taylor Lucy.
“I am looking forward to the store. It’s great to be part of the family business and legacy,” said Taylor.
Lucy Hardware will still have the same commitment to personal, friendly customer service and quality products.
“Taylor will be a great resource as he is a general contractor so he pretty much already knows a lot about construction and plumbing, etc.,” said Nat.
“I will stay around to help as needed. Until Jan. 2, when the papers will be signed, he’ll be working for me, and after that, I’ll be working for him, as a consultant,” said Nat.
Taylor, 37 — owner of Old Mill Earthworks, a residential contracting business; the son of Nina Toor and A.O. Lucy; and a 2004 Fryeburg Academy graduate — started working a few days a week at the store in November to learn the ins and outs of the business. He moved to full-time in December.
Married to Aimee Janowitcz and dad to daughter, Maggie, 11, Taylor says he approached his Uncle Nat seven or eight years ago about what his long-term plans were regarding the family hardware business.
At the time, Nat was all set, but this past summer, he contacted Taylor, and talks began.
“I’m still at an age (65) where I want to take some ski trips and do some other things; projects at home, etc.,” Nat explained.
“My wife, Marianne, and I have a granddaughter in Montana, and there are many things I want to do that I don’t necessarily do because of my involvement with the business here,” said Nat, who also is an active member of the Conway Conservation Commission.
He said the biggest lesson he is passing on to his nephew is that Lucy’s legacy is about building and maintaining customer relationships and serving those customers.
They are able to compete with the chains because of that commitment, he believes.
“As an independent hardware store, our interest has never been about a fight to the bottom in terms of pricing,” said Nat.
“The goal is to have enough margin to continue to offer quality products; to pay our employees well, have a good store and to go the extra mile for our customers,” he said.
“I don’t have any big changes planned at all — I want to continue what we have been doing here at Lucy’s,” said Taylor.
It’s a tradition that was started by Nat’s grandfather (Taylor’s great-grandfather), the late Arthur O. Lucy, when he founded Conway Supply in 1933 at the site of today’s Ham Ice Arena on West Main Street that was built there in 1998.
It was carried on and expanded by Nat’s father, late town leader Chet Lucy (1926-2018) and Chet’s brothers, Arthur Ken Lucy (1921-98) and Herbert “Bun” Lucy (1928-2022), and later by Nat’s brother A.O., head of the Believe in Books Literacy Foundation/Theater in the Wood in Intervale.
Lucy Lumber and Hardware (what Conway Supply became) closed its Conway location in 1995, but Nat continued the Glen location, later moving to the current Route 302 location in 2004, where the business has thrived.
“Business is doing great,” said Nat, noting that the biggest challenge has been finding employees, as has been the case throughout the valley, as well as the state.
During the pandemic, business grew as people relocated from southern New England to reside in their second homes and work remotely.
People north of North Conway sought Lucy’s for their home improvement projects.
“We have approximately 12-13 employees —– our business is very weather dependent; if it is a very ‘weathery’ winter, I am sure Taylor could use another three or four employees,” said Nat, noting the store’s extensive line of winter products and services are that much more in demand at those times.
Due to staffing shortages, Lucy’s in recent years has altered its hours and is now open Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m.-4 p.m., closed Sundays.
“Customers have adapted to our hours, and we are seeing more come midweek versus coming up just on weekends,” said Nat.
Lucy’s motto is “to provide customers with the utmost in quality, service and integrity.”
Its website, lucyhardware.com, lists all the products they carry, especially snowblowers and snow shovels, plus a multitude of chainsaws and outdoor power equipment.
All the hardware you could possibly ever want is there, too. Services include key cutting, propane refilling, tool sharpening, paint mixing, small engine repair and rental equipment.
“We have a full-service small engine repair shop, where we rent and sell such things as generators and pumps, and we fix them as well. That’s why we get so busy when the weather gets bad. During last week’s storm, for instance, we helped countless customers and we’re happy to be there for them,” said Nat.
Regarding the paint shop, he said, “We feature California, Benjamin Moore and a multitude of exterior stains. Our paint department is quite extensive.”
Best of all, the staff is always available to help answer your questions.
For more information, call (603) 356-0757 or go to lucyhardware.com.
