CONWAY — McSherry's Nursery celebrated the grand opening of their new Garden Nursery Store with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 9. The new store offers a large selection of seasonal decorations, plants, gift items for sale, including fall, Halloween and Christmas decor.
The nursery is currently offering 30 percent off perennials, shrubs and trees.
Jeffrey O'Donal, a second-generation professional horticulturist and the owner of O'Donal's Nursery in Gorham, Maine, became the owner of McSherry's Nursery and Garden Center in December 2019.
He brings over 40 years of experience with him to the Conway area and is excited to be able to expand McSherry's visibility and influence.
McSherry’s Nursery is located at 2599 East Main Street in Center Conway, just after Saco Bound Canoe Rental.
For more information contact them at (603) 447-5442 or email mcnsy@roadrunner.com. Hours are Tuesday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed Mondays.
