info booth.jpg

From left: Masiello Group Realtors Nicole Little with LuLu, Amy Rogers, Kerry MacDougall, Managing and Sales Director, and Kim Hamby. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Conway Information Booth was painted recently as a community gift from Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (The Masiello Group), North Conway.

When asked for help, owner Chris Masiello and Realtors Kerry Macdougall (managing and sales director), Nicole Little, Amy Rogers and Katie Hamby were quick to offer their help.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.