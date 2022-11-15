CONWAY — The Conway Information Booth was painted recently as a community gift from Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (The Masiello Group), North Conway.
When asked for help, owner Chris Masiello and Realtors Kerry Macdougall (managing and sales director), Nicole Little, Amy Rogers and Katie Hamby were quick to offer their help.
Conway Selectman Mary Carey Seavey and Mike Tamulis of Lindsey Paint, and longtime volunteer support for all things paint, chose the colors, and Bernie Harmon, project manager for Masiello Group, got the job done.
The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors had gifted the information booth to the Town of Conway.
“I am thrilled that the Ttown will have the rights to use the booth for old and new projects throughout the year and thank the Mt Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce for suggesting that we do so.” said Seavey.
In the past the location has been used for the Christmas Parade and annual tree lighting as well as to provide information to the traveling public. With the use of mobile phones and other technologies providing this information it is no longer a strategic point of contact. The MWVCC Information Booth remains operating in so far as volunteers are able to cover the hours.
Anyone interested in volunteering for this opportunity to meet people from all over the world and share information about the valley may call Lisa Eastman at (603) 356-5701, Ext. 300.
The Conway Information Booth sits on land owned by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and has served its former purpose for over 40 years. It was first managed by the Conway Village Chamber of Commerce, which merged with the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce 14 years ago.
