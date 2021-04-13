GLEN — Living Shores, New Hampshire's first aquarium, featuring interactive, educational experiences for all ages, will reopen to the public on Saturday, May 8, concluding a 15-month closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adjacent to Story Land, Living Shores Aquarium will be welcoming visitors back on weekends 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through June before expanding its schedule in July and August.
Pasta Mia Restaurant will reopen as well to serve crowd favorites all season long with outdoor dining and takeout available.
Living Shores first opened in November 2019 after years of construction and renovations were made to the former Heritage New Hampshire building on Route 16.
That year, guests enjoyed visiting with tropical fish, stingrays, lorikeets and the ever-popular Asian small-clawed otters that steal the spotlight.
However, a strong start collided with a challenging setback when the COVID-19 pandemic caused Living Shores Aquarium to shut its doors in March 2020 as a precautionary measure to protect team members, animals and guests.
Living Shores may have closed to the public, but life continued to thrive inside the 32,000-square-foot building next-door to Story Land.
Throughout 2020 and 2021, the dedicated animal care team kept up with the busy lives of the facility’s residents by providing constant care and offering enrichment to the approximately 1,000 animals who call Living Shores home.
“Safety has been our No. 1 priority throughout this pandemic,” said David Houghton, Living Shores Aquarium curator.
“We feel we can now safely reopen to the public with limited capacity, advancements in cleaning methods and as vaccinations continue across the state and country,” he said.
Health and safety protocols will be in place, similar to those at neighboring Story Land; team members and all guests ages 2 and up will be required to wear a facial covering at all times while inside the facility; remain socially distanced from other travel parties' and wash and sanitize their hands frequently.
Currently, Living Shores Aquarium is actively hiring floor staff, retail, food and beverage and admissions team members. Interested parties are encouraged to go online and apply at livingshores.com/employment.
A limited number of tickets will go on sale soon, and online reservations made in advance will be required to control capacity.
To check the operating schedule, review health and safety information and buy tickets, go to livingshores.com.
Living Shores Aquarium is owned and operated by Palace Entertainment, one of the leading leisure park operators in the United States. Palace Entertainment owns and operates eight water parks, six theme parks, two animal parks and five family entertainment centers across 10 different states and two countries.
Palace Entertainment parks offer a wide range of family friendly rides, shows, miniature golf courses and arcade games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.