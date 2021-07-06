BARTLETT — Little Angels Service Dogs recently received a grant from New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s Daisy Hale Fund.
The grant, totaling $4,925, will help further Little Angels Service Dog’s mission of “changing lives … one dog at a time.”
Little Angels Service Dogs’ foster program relies on community volunteers to take in service dogs aged 3 months to 1 year to help socialize and train them in basic commands. The dogs then receive more specialized training from professional trainers.
“As a non-profit we really rely on the help of volunteers and fosters. We currently have an increase in the number of puppies needing fosters along with an increased need to train more service dogs,” said Josh Drew, executive director of Little Angels Service Dogs.
“We encourage those interested in helping to prepare a dog to assist someone with a disability, to contact us. We provide all supplies necessary, pay for all veterinary care and provide free training.”
It costs Little Angels an average of $1,000 to have one dog in foster care. “We are so grateful to The Daisy Hale Fund for its support of our foster program,” says Josh. “Their support will enable us to make a positive difference in many people’s lives — the lives of fosters, the lives of all people who interact with our dogs, and most importantly, the lives of the ultimate recipients whom the dogs will help to live more enriched, independent lives.”
For more information, go to littleangelsservicedogs.org or call (603) 374-5156.
The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation manages a 2,000 funds and awards more than $40 million in grants and more than $6 million in scholarships every year. For more, go to nhcf.org.
