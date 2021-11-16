BRETTON WOODS — On a fittingly snowy night, the New England Ski Museum held its 2021 annual business/dinner meeting at the Omni Mount Washington Resort last Saturday. The event was highlighted by the “Spirit of Skiing” awards presented to former longtime Wildcat Mountain General Manager Stan Judge, 94, of Shelburne and to the late Loon general manager and Attitash president, Phil Gravink (1935-2020).
Introducing Judge was Jackson Ski Touring Foundation Executive Director Ellen Chandler, who once worked for Judge doing public relations for Wildcat Mountain.
Judge is originally from Cambridge, Mass., and after graduating from Northeastern came north to work for the Brown Co. in Berlin due to its proximity to the mountains. After Wildcat opened in 1958, he was recruited for his engineering expertise in the wake of operational challenges with its first-in-the-nation Savio-Carlevaro gondola.
U.S. Rep. Annie McLane Kuster (D-Hopkinton), and daughter of one of Wildcat’s five founders, the late Malcolm McLane, touted Judge’s many accomplishments.
“Stan is an industry leader and a tremendous mentor to generations in the ski industry as well as a great friend to our family and to generations of skiers at Wildcat,” said Kuster.
NESM President Bo Adams, noting Judge served at Wildcat for 38 years, said: “There’s no question that Stan has made the sport of skiing a safer sport."
Judge thanked all for the award, saying, “In the ski industry it is the great camaraderie that captures the essence of what we do and see,” he said.
In presenting Gravink's posthumous award, Adams said that when he informed Gravink at the board’s 2019 annual meeting that he was to receive the Spirit of Skiing Award in 2020, “For the first time that I have known Phil, he was speechless … It was an emotional moment for him as well as for me. As sad as we are not to have Phil here tonight with us, we have his wife, Shirley, with us to accept the award."
Originally president and general manager at Peek ‘n Peak in New York, Gravink moved to Loon Mountain in Lincoln in 1978 and ran its growing operation until 1991, after which he worked as a consultant for Sno Engineering before being appointed director of skiing for the state of New Hampshire, overseeing operations at Mount Sunapee and Cannon Mountain.
Soon thereafter, he became president and CEO of Attitash in Bartlett, during which time Attitash merged with Sunday River. Gravink oversaw the development of Bear Peak, and also the installation of the new summit Skimobile Express quad at Cranmore during the one year that Les Otten’s American Skiing Co. owned Cranmore in 1995.
Gravink retired in 1999, after which he and Shirley traveled the world with the group Odyssey 2000, during which they cycled 15,0000 miles and across 48 countries while raising more than $70,000 for Northeast Passage, the rehabilitation organization through sports that was founded by their daughter, Jill Gravink, and for the New England Ski Museum.
He and Shirley later moved to a retirement community in Saco, Maine.
Shirley accepted the award from Adams, accompanied by daughters Jill Gravink and Brenda Dimick, and grandson Jeremy Seiferth.
Jill Gravink of Nottingham thanked the board on behalf of the family, noting, “I know this means so much to my mom.”
Others speaking about Gravink included Ted Sutton of Lincoln, who ran the race program at Loon Mountain for Gravink when the latter served as president and general manager there and also worked on the lengthy permitting process for Loon's South Peak for Gravink.
Sutton said he himself "could not have achieved what I have in the ski industry without the support of Phil Gravink."
Similarly, Tom Chasse, who worked for Gravink at Loon and Attitash as well as for Judge at Wildcat, praised both for their roles in shaping his career.
Chasse and wife, Donna, traveled to the occasion from Sandpoint, Idaho, where Chasse serves as CEO of Schweitzer Mountain Resort.
“I’ll take credit for bringing the snow with me,” quipped Chasse, alluding to the season’s first significant dusting of 3 inches of fresh snow began falling during the meeting.
Each fall the Franconia- and North Conway-based museum honors someone who personifies the memorable adage spoken by Otto Schniebs, the 1930s Dartmouth ski coach that “skiing is not just a sport — it is a way of life.”
Previous Spirit of Skiing Award honorees include the late Cal Conniff, Norwegian Olympic gold medalist Stein Eriksen, 1972 U.S. Olympian and former World Pro Ski Tour racer Tyler Palmer of Kearsarge, former Boston Snowsports Show owner and lifetime skiing promoter Bernie Weichsel, 1956 and 1960 U.S. Olympian Penny Pitou, late Cranmore skimeister Herbert Schneider and two-time U.S. Olympian/Waterville Valley developer Tom Corcoran.
During the business portion of the meeting, Adams announced that longtime executive director Jeff Leich of North Conway is retiring come June 2022 and that the board is interviewing candidates.
He also saluted the recent 90th birthday of board secretary Roy Lundquist of Kearsarge, who will continue to serve on the board but who is stepping down from his secretary post.
For more information, go to skimuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.