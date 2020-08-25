CONWAY — Bringing joy to the guests, creating an atmosphere of kindness and providing a much needed community resource are the way staffers describe working at the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center.
On March 18, the center, which provides programs and activities for people with memory loss, was temporarily closed due to Gov. Chris Sununu’s COVID-19 emergency orders. It opened back up June 29, much to everyone's relief.
“Guests had been experiencing a sense of community,” said Susan Ruka, director of the center. “They were feeling useful, productive, wanting to help, all with a sense of purpose."
However, "while we were closed, we were able to reach out to families and offer activities through Zoom," she said, which provided an unexpected benefit.
“This format gave caregivers a chance to get to know one another,” said Ruka, who was part of the Governor’s Re-Opening Task Force.
“Before we closed, the caregivers would arrive at different times," Ruka noted. "Now they were able to be together on Zoom.”
After the center reopened, most guests returned, with the exception of three or four.
“We can have outdoor groups now. I have seen people exercising and since June, guests are getting better socially, but not sure how that will progress,” said Ruka, adding that staffers have rearranged furniture and made other COVID-19 adaptations.
The center, which opened last September, was a collaboration between Memorial Hospital and the Betty C. Ketchum Foundation
Located off Route 113 in Conway, the facility boasts sprawling views of the Moat Mountains, with a common area for activities, exercise space, full kitchen, enclosed garden, library, quiet rooms, a spa and community education resource area. The center is staffed by professionals offering geriatric, therapeutic and nursing services.
It is expansive and light-filled.
“With a diagnosis of memory loss, people can feel diminished, and this environment was designed to be supportive of the guests, to take away a little of the reliance on others. Doors to bathrooms and other areas are color coded, with visual color cues,” explained Ruka.
Two positions are currently open: office and facilities manager, and community outreach representative.
Ruka said: “We are looking for people who really love working with older people, who understand dementia, who are motivated, who want to be a part of this organization, who take ownership, who participate and have new ideas.”
Pay??//Benefits??//
Asked why they love working there, the following staffers offered comments:
Devon Ames, administrative assistant: “I hope to make someone’s day a little better by being a positive part of it."
Julie Monteiro, LPN: “I love the ADC as it makes a difference in our guests’ quality of life."
Evan Fritz, maintenance/facilities/personal care attendant: “There’s a sense of satisfaction that goes along with assisting an endeavor such as the ADC: providing a much needed resource for the local community. Also, I work with a phenomenal/capable team. Every single member of the staff is a joy to work with."
“We can really make a difference, from the back office to caregiving to building and grounds. You can see the relief on the face of the 24/7 caregivers,” stated Ruka.
For more information on employment, send a cover letter and resume to adultdaycenterjobs@gmail.com.
