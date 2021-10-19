By Janice Crawford, Special to The Conway Daily Sun
Businesses in North Conway Village, along with generous support from the town of Conway via the American Rescue funds, have brought us to the goal of keeping the handicapped accessible mens’ and women’s facilities behind the New England Ski Museum open for the next year.
These bathrooms are cleaned daily and open seven days a week. The bathrooms are locked at 6:30 p.m. for nightly cleaning and opened again in the morning. They were closed for Mud Bowl weekend.
A big thank you to Kerry Eisenhaur for stepping up to the plate to provide this cleaning service, and to Mark Butterfield for providing the cleaning and personal supplies needed to operate the rest rooms.
“Having been in the tourism field for well over 40 years, I know, as do all of us who make our living from a robust tourism industry, how important clean and convenient bathroom facilities are to our visitors
Thank you goes to The New England Ski Museum, Beggar’s Pouch, Synergy, Vintage Frameworks, Jewelry by Tim W. Psaledakis and Friends, The Rugged Mill, The Conway Daily Sun, Pope Library, Priscilla’s Country Kitchen, Deacon Street, Horsefeathers, Zeb’s General Store, Bavarian Chocolate Haus, White Birch Books, Penguin Gallery of NH, Fast Taxi, Vito Marcello’s Italian Bistro, Tarberry Company, Fields of Ambrosia, Cranmore Mountain Resort, White Mountain Independents, Conway Board of Selectmen and a few individual donors for raising the funds needed.
Also, we would like to recognize the retailers who graciously opened their restrooms for their customers to use and The Met and Frontside Grind who made special commendations for folks whether a customer or not.
The town of Conway is working on a permanent solution to our facilities issue in the village.
They will be seeking a public/private solution by asking businesses to raise 50 percent of the cost of a permanent structure if grant funds are not available for the full build-out.
At this time, the chamber manages the payroll for the New England Ski Museum project, while the Mt. Washington Valley Preservation Association accepts donations under their 501(c)(3) status. Any funds left over from this initial project will be set aside for the permanent solution.
Janice Crawford is executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.
