GREEN’S GRANT — Thursday is Earth Day, and the message from The Glen House is it’s time to Root for the Earth. To celebrate Earth Day, not only this week but throughout the year, The Glen House is offering the Root for the Earth package that includes a one-night stay, two eco-friendly souvenir bottles, two earth-themed cocktails, a $20 donation to plant 20 trees in the White Mountain National Forest.The Glen House, which opened in 2018, was built with sustainability in mind. It is heated and cooled by a geothermal system and the building insulation is a combination of spray foam and rigid panels, which provides a very high “R” value.
LED lighting is standard throughout the hotel and elevators are highly efficient Otis Gen2 models that regenerate energy when the car is moving down, returning energy to the building to use elsewhere. Public water fountains were designed for filling reusable water bottles and the hotel recycles all plastic, metal and paper. All outdoor lighting is dark sky compliant.
The Glen House is gearing up for a spectacular spring season in the White Mountains and also providing a safe environment for guests and team members. While offering the same warm hospitality, guests will notice changes and new protocols designed to keep everyone safe. Full details are available at theglenhouse.com/welcome-back. Upon arrival at The Glen House, all guests will be required to provide a valid ID from their home state.
The Glen House was named the Best New Hotel in New Hampshire 2019 by Yankee Magazine and one of the Top Hotels in New England by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2019. For more information, go to theglenhouse.com. For reservations, go to theglenhouse.com/packages-special.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.