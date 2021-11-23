JACKSON — Capt. Ray Gilmore (10th Mountain Division, U.S. Army-Ret.) has been hired as the new director of historic Black Mountain’s ski school.
The school was once directed by late pioneering local ski instructor J. Arthur Doucette, who served in World War II in the Army’s legendary 10th Mountain Division “Ski Troops.”
The legacy of those first 10th Mountain Division ski warriors inspired Gilmore to follow in their proud footsteps. Many of those veterans such as Doucette, Attitash’s Thad Thorne, Cranmore’s Herbert Schneider and Jackson Ski Touring’s Brad Boynton returned after the war for careers in the ski industry.
Gilmore is a Mount Washington Valley native and has skied and taught for decades, and once ran the Mountain Meisters program at Cranmore.
He and wife Cassie have five children. Cassie grew up in the valley, and taught skiing for 11 years at Cranmore. Ray’s family also has long had ties at the in-town ski resort, with Ray’s Aunt Karen Dolan serving to this day as director of the Cranmore Snowsports School.
“Gilmore’s distinguished career, along with his passion for skiing and dedication to our local community makes him the ultimate fit,” notes Black Mountain owner/General Manager John Fichera.
Gilmore is currently in the process of hiring a team of instructors to work at Black, described in a press release as “one of the last remaining mom and pop ski areas around.”
To apply, go to blackmt.com/jobs.
“I am excited for the opportunity to re-establish the ski school at Black Mountain, and continue the legacy of the 10th Mountain Division within the ski industry,” said Gilmore.
“The soul of skiing is alive and well at the mom and pop resorts, and that is what attracted our family to Black; that long-lost purity and authenticity of classic New England skiing,” Gilmore enthused.
“Skinny trails that meander through the woods, with glades and bumps, and kids lapping the lift in packs; it brings me back to my own youth, and what made me fall in love with the sport almost 40 years ago,” he added.
“I am looking forward to being part of that home town feel, and building a ski school, staffed by locals, priced for locals, while delivering top notch lessons for all,” Gilmore noted.
One of the things he will be bringing back to Black this year is a kids seasonal program.
“We are not focusing on racing, and have no plans to. Instead we are focusing on all mountain skiing, and the skills needed for Big Mountain Adventures. Not just the mileage of lift served laps, but incorporating alpine touring, and mountain safety such as first aid and avalanche awareness, how to get up, as well as get down, how to dress for success and make the most out of a lifetime of skiing,” Gilmore said.
“We know that by focusing on aspects other than racing, we will be different from all the rest; so a fitting name for our program is ‘The Black Sheep,’” said Gilmore.
“We will be making our own lines, instead of waiting in lift lines,” he added, noting, “We aren’t going to focus on fast lines through courses, we will focus on fun lines through bumps, glades, trees and more.”
Gilmore received his commission through Army ROTC at the University of Vermont and served two combat tours in Afghanistan with the 10th Mountain Division, Team 9805.
He said he had joined the 10th because that was the regiment that Cranmore skimeister Herbert Schneider had served with, earning the Bronze Star for gallantry in Italy in 1945.
In 2007, Gilmore sustained injuries while serving in Afghanistan, which forced his early retirement from the military.
Proving there is utility after injury, Gilmore has dedicated himself to volunteering for numerous philanthropies across the state, including, but not limited to: the Governor’s Council on Suicide Prevention, Eastern Slope Ski Club, New England Ski Museum, Friends of Tuckerman Ravine and local recreation departments, just to name a few.
Black Mountain began as a ski area in 1935 with the installation of one of the first lifts in New England at what was then Moody’s Farm. It later became known as Whitneys’ Hill and became Black Mountain in 1948.
Featuring a sunny exposure and expansive scenery, Black Mountain has classic meandering ski trails well suited to all ability and age levels.
For further information, call Black Mountain at (603) 383-4490.
