CONCORD — Without passage of Senate Bill 271, the Burgess BioPower biomass plant in Berlin would be forced to close, company officials told members of the House Science, Technology and Energy Committee on April 12.
Many people testified about the plant’s importance to the North Country. But others argued the plant is being subsidized by the state’s ratepayers, who have been paying $2-$3 per month on their electric bills to cover the above-market rates paid for its power.
Burgess BioPower Asset Manager Dammon Frecker said an independent study found the 75-megawtt biomass plant creates 240 jobs and annually generates over $70 million in economic activity in the state.
In fiscal 2019, Burgess paid about $1.5 million to the city of Berlin under a payment-in-lieu of tax agreement, or about 12 percent of all real estate taxes in Berlin. Overall, Frecker said Burgess BioPower pays about $5 million annually to the city for taxes, water, and sewer. It also employs 29 people directly.
“The future economic survival of my city depends on the continued operation of Burgess BioPower. Perhaps this sounds a bit dramatic, but that's how critically important Burgess BioPower is to the city,” said Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier.
Jasen Stock, head of the Timberland Owners Association, said the plant is the largest purchaser of low-grade wood in the state, buying 800,000 tons of it at a cost of about $25 million. He said by providing a market for low-grade wood, Burgess is allowing landowners to practice proper forest management and keep their lands open.
The bill, which has passed the Senate, clarifies legislation passed in 2018 that suspended the cap on above-market rates paid for electricity produced at the plant. The original power purchase agreement with Eversource allowed Burgess to be paid above-market rates for the electricity generated there until it reached a $100 million cap. When it became clear the biomass plant was going to reach that amount sooner than expected, the Legislature passed a bill in 2018 allowing a three-year suspension of the cap.
Burgess BioPower Vice President of Public Affairs Sarah Boone said SB 271 would not impose any new costs on ratepayers or ask for additional relief for the biomass plant. She said Burgess believed the 2018 bill intended that ratepayers would cover the costs that accrued during the suspension. But she said the N.H. Public Utilities Commission had a different interpretation. The regulatory process took 18 months and with time running out, Boone said Burgess “reluctantly accepted a settlement that deferred costs during the three year period but did not forgive them.”
Now, she said, they are being told the approximately $58 million in accrued costs has to be paid back in one year. Boone said the money will be taken out of Burgess BioPower’s monthly energy payments beginning in December and will financially devastate the company.
“The monthly repayment amount will be millions of dollars more than Burgess’ monthly revenue, which means the facility would operate at an unsustainable loss each month and would be forced to close,” Boone said.
SB 271 calls on the PUC to revise its orders affecting the Burgess BioPower plant as necessary to protect its continued operation. Boone stressed that SB 271 imposes no new cost on ratepayers since the money has already been raised.
State Sen. Jeb Bradley, (R-Wolfeboro), who is lead sponsor of the bill, noted that last year Burgess BioPower almost broke even because of higher wholesale rates. He said the plant provides what is called baseload power, meaning it is reliable and not dependent on wind or sun. Except for two weeks a year maintenance shutdown, the Berlin plant runs constantly.
The reliability of the biomass plant power was a point picked up by Rep. Edith Tucker (D-Randolph). She spoke about the need for redundancy in power sources and noted the disruption in supply chains as a result of the pandemic and Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Tucker said it was remarkable the state is talking about allowing a modern biomass plant to close, especially one that operates on a locally grown fuel source.
Tom Frantz, director of the regulatory support division at the state Department of Energy, said 20-year purchase power agreements were designed to provide some financial guarantee for the developer with a cap to minimize the risk of energy generated at costs well over market rates. He said his personal opinion is without a cap, the facility would be “operating at a loss for every megawatt hour they produce.”
When asked the impact of the biomass plant closing, Frantz estimated Eversource ratepayers would see a $2.50 to $3 reduction in their monthly bill. There would also be a savings of around $20,000 in renewable energy credits the plant earns a year.
The committee is expected to vote on the bill next week.
