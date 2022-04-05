MANCHESTER — With intense storms in New England frequently threatening to bring down trees that cause damage to the electric system, Eversource is partnering with communities across the Granite State to conduct annual vegetation management work that protects customers from tree-related outages.
The energy company focuses year-round on fortifying the electric distribution system against such extreme weather and, in 2022, will invest approximately $35 million in tree trimming and hazardous tree removal to enhance reliability for customers throughout New Hampshire.
“With trees being the leading cause of power outages, our regular vegetation management work to trim and remove dead or hazardous trees away from the electric system is critical to ensuring day-to-day reliability for our customers,” said Eversource Vegetation Management Manager Bob Allen.
“Each year, we implement a comprehensive plan to ensure that all corners of the state are routinely assessed and maintained, and our team of certified arborists partners closely with community leaders to balance aesthetics and other local priorities with the need to conduct this work in order to ensure reliable power for our customers.”
As part of its comprehensive vegetation management plan for 2022, Eversource will be trimming trees along more than 2,500 miles of overhead distribution lines around the state. Among the more than 135 New Hampshire communities where tree trimming will be performed this year, the most extensive work is scheduled in Derry and Sandown along 125 total miles of roads. Trees will also be trimmed along nearly 100 total miles in Wilton and Lyndeborough, more than 75 total miles in Brookfield, New Durham and Farmington, and nearly 70 total miles in Strafford and Barrington. Other communities where tree work will be completed include Hancock, Milan, New Boston, New London and Ossipee.
“We’re grateful to Eversource for their commitment to communication, collaboration and education with municipalities across the state when it comes to their vegetation management programs,” said Brookline Public Works Director Mike Wenrich. “We know that these programs are integral in Eversource’s work to ensure reliable service for their customers, and their experts are always available to coordinate with local communities and help address any of our concerns.”
Eversource reminds customers that maintaining vegetation and trees is a shared responsibility between utilities and property owners. The energy company regularly performs maintenance work to clear branches, trees and other vegetation that cause outages or are public safety concerns and works with property owners to help them understand their responsibility to maintain their own trees, including keeping branches away from the lower-voltage service wires connecting their homes and businesses to the main utility lines of the street.
In addition, Eversource has two public utility arboreta in New Hampshire – one at its Legends Drive Facility in Hooksett and one at the Urban Forestry Center in Portsmouth – to provide students, tree wardens, municipal leaders, landscape architects and the public examples of the wide variety of trees that can be safely planted near and under utility equipment. Last year, the energy company received the Gold Leaf Award for its educational partnerships with arborists, municipalities, students, and the public about planting the right tree in the right place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.