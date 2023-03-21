carriage house

The Carriage House venue space at the Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club recently underwent an extensive renovation. (COURTESY EAGLE MOUNTAIN HOUSE)

JACKSON — Just in time for the spring season, the historic Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club in Jackson has completed an extensive renovation of the Carriage House, the property’s standalone event space.

The 3,330-square-foot Carriage House has been a popular option for generations of memorable weddings, anniversary celebrations, corporate retreats, elegant dinners and other social occasions.

