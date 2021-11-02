GLEN — The aquarium’s restaurant recently reopened with a new name, menu and look.
The Bistro welcomed its first patrons on Friday, Oct. 22, as the perfect place to fuel a New Hampshire adventure, with a menu highlighted by Dunkin’, New England’s favorite coffee and doughnuts.
The Bistro is a quick-service restaurant located within Living Shores, sister facility to the iconic Story Land theme park next door. After initially opening as Pasta Mia in 2019 along with Living Shores Aquarium, The Bistro relaunches this fall, open Fridays through Mondays from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. for hot or iced coffee or teas, along with your favorite Dunkin’ doughnut.
Conveniently open to all travelers without requiring tickets or Season Passes for Living Shores Aquarium, The Bistro offers a quick and easy stop during a day at the immersive, interactive Living Shores, New Hampshire’s only aquarium, or for vacationers heading for the ski slopes and commuters on their way to work.
Dunkin’ makes its debut alongside The Bistro’s meal offerings, which includes a variety of meal options: breakfast sandwiches, pizzas, sandwiches, salads, as well as several kids’ menu options. Those ready for dessert will find Dippin’ Dots and Gifford’s ice cream, plus a well-stocked bar perfect for happy hour gatherings. The spacious seating area includes a children’s reading nook for guests and plenty of space for social distancing.
This Veterans Day, Living Shores Aquarium will offer free admission for veterans as well as active or retired military. Service members can also purchase discounted $9.99 tickets for family and friends. This discount is valid all day at gate (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) on Thursday, Nov. 11.
“We at Living Shores Aquarium and Story Land want to thank all veterans and members of our military for their service,” says General Manager Eric Dziedzic. “I am thankful we can do our small part to honor their commitment with a fun, family day at Living Shores.”
Living Shores Aquarium is currently open Fridays through Mondays with select additional holiday hours such as Veterans Day. Story Land Platinum Passholders get free admission into the Living Shores Aquarium thru the end of 2021, among other benefits.
For more information on Living Shores Aquarium and The Bistro restaurant including year-round operating hours, menus, and ticket and Season Pass offerings, please go to livingshores.com.
Living Shores, located right next door to Story Land, is New Hampshire’s only aquarium. Featuring interactive tide pools, stunning exhibits and immersive activities, Living Shores Aquarium is an indoor educational experience for all ages. See otters, touch sting rays, interact with tropical birds and so much more. Living Shores Aquarium is owned and operated by Palace Entertainment, one of the leading leisure park operators in the United States. Palace Entertainment owns and operates eight water parks, six theme parks, two animal parks, and five family entertainment centers across 10 different states and two countries.
Palace Entertainment parks offer a wide range of family friendly rides, shows, miniature golf courses, and arcade games. For more information, please visit storylandnh.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
