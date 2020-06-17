CONWAY — With a name like The Rugged Mill, it's little wonder that Carissa and Matt Fusco have been able to “ruggedly” ride the ups and downs of the economy since first opening their North Conway Village outdoor apparel and White Mountains novelty shop a decade ago.
Located next to Badger Realty at 2633 White Mountain Highway, and known for such brands as Patagonia, Pendleton, Kuhl, USA Zipper Hoodies, Toad & Co, Royal Robbins, goodr and Kavu, The Rugged Mill’s business was doing well this spring when the pandemic began, with its impact on retailing and tourism.
But, as ever, the couple adapted. At first, they and other retailers had to close due to the governor’s closure of nonessential businesses. They reopened once those restrictions were eased May 11, with owners requiring staff to wear masks and recommending them for customers (for those who do not have masks, they have them at the front of the store). They also have hand sanitizer available and are limiting occupancy to a maximum of 25 people at a time.
Come June 24, they will be celebrating the store’s 10th anniversary with a 10 percent-off everything sale and other special deals offering even greater discounts.
“It was a tough spring, because no one knew exactly where we were in all of this," said Matt. "But just as we have gone through these past challenges, we’re still here, and we appreciate the support from our customers and the business community, especially the White Mountain Independents, that we are proud to be a part of."
Hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, call (603) 356-0490 or go to theruggedmill.com.
