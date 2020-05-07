FRYEBURG, Maine — Like many essential businesses, Fryeburg Motors has remained open with some important changes that it was quick to implement. .
According to owner Eric Meltzer, "With COVID-19 concerns in mind, our technicians wear gloves and wipe down with disinfectant any interior part of the vehicle they contact, as well as exterior door handles and keys following completion of any service, repair or diagnostics.
In addition, he said: "We are able to take payments remotely and have a key slot in the door for after-hours or no-contact payment or drop-off.
"Our office and waiting area, including all door handles are disinfected numerous times each day, and always after any customer or vendor visit.
"If you choose to wait outdoors, the recreation trail is conveniently located behind our shop or you can enjoy our outdoor waiting area," Meltzer said.
Although Fryeburg Motors specializes in European cars, "we are adept at service and repair of all makes and models, as well as issues ranging from common to complex," he said.
Maine customers should know that Maine State motor vehicle inspection enforcement has been suspended until 30 days after the state of emergency is lifted. However, Meltzer said, "You can still come in to get it done if you feel comfortable doing so."
Although used-car sales, along with car sales in general have dropped off, "wwe still offer fully warrantied and inspected used vehicles," he said.
In addition, "the demand for reliable transportation hasn’t changed. and as we enter our 10th year in business, Fryeburg Motors will continue to service your automotive needs."
For more information, call (207) 256-8102 or go to fryeburgmotors.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.