CONWAY — Due to increased inflationary costs for materials and labor from when the project was first put out to bid last November, the to-be-built Avesta Housing workforce rental housing project for Conway is seeking an additional $400,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds.
In Phase 1 of the project, Avesta Housing of Portland, Maine, plans to build 40 housing units off a to-be-built extension of Technology Lane in Conway, including 30 units for low- and moderate-income households.
The Conway Planning Board gave conditional approval on June 11, 2020, to Avesta to put up 156 workforce and senior rental housing units off Technology Lane.
Avesta, a non-profit housing agency, owns and manages just over 90 properties in Maine and New Hampshire.
Conway selectmen unanimously agreed at their April 19 meeting to approve Avesta’s request for that gap funding.
On hand to make the request was Kaela Tavares, planning and economic development coordinator for the North Country Council of Littleton.
In addition to the $400,000 in additional CDBG funding, the project is also extending its completion timeline by six months, with a new targeted completion date of December 2023.
In a letter from Tavares that was read aloud by selectmen's chair David Weathers, the project encountered a $1.5 million increase in the total budget “due to changes in market conditions and increased costs of materials and labor for construction.”
It also said the deadline extension "will allow for additional time for project completion utilizing the complete 2023 construction season.”
Of the additional funds requested, $395,000 will be used for construction-related costs, and $5,000 will be used for additional administration, said Tavares.
The letter ends by noting that the amendment and the project it supports “continues to conform with the town of Conway’s Housing and Community Development Plan as presented in the application.”
Selectmen then authorized the submittal of the CDBG amendment on behalf of the town and Avesta Housing.
After the vote, Tavares said now that selectmen supported the request it heads to the governor and Executive Council. That should take place in mid-May.
CDBG Gap Funds are available to municipalities through the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority to provide additional gap funds for previously approved projects. According to information provided by Tavares, approximately $1.5 million is available this year.
Patrick Hess, senior development officer for Avesta Housing, said in a March 23 letter to Holmes that in July 2020, Avesta had applied for CDBG funds from the N.H. Community Development Finance Authority to support the proposed project, to be known as River Turn Woods.
He said that application for $500,000 was approved in November 2020.
But, he said, “Since the time of our application, construction prices have increased dramatically because of the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on local and regional labor availability, material production, manufacturing and global supply-chain chains; a historically significant rate of inflation; and more recently the war in Ukraine.”
According to an analysis of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price index by the American Builders and Construction, input construction prices surged more than 24 percent in 2021, the largest year-over-year spike in 35 years.
“To address this challenge we are working with our design and construction management team to identify opportunities for saving through value engineering," Hess said. "But there are only so many adjustments we can make before the overall quality of the project is compromised.”
After the selectmen’s vote in support of the amended request, Hess told the Sun this week: “I have also been talking with NHHFA (New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority) and CDFA (Community Development Finance Authority) about additional resources to help cover the gap. I am confident we will find a way forward and start construction this summer.”
