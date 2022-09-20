LANCASTER — The Coos County Zoning Board of Adjustment at its last meeting approved a variance allowing the Mount Washington Railway Co. to increase the width of the train platform at its Waumbek Station.

Representing the Cog at the Aug. 30 meeting, attorney Earl Duval explained that the Cog wants to expand the platform and build a new deck at Waumbek. The station is at about 4,000 feet elevation and is the stopping point for passengers during the winter months and when the weather is too bad to go to the summit.

