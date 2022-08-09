TAMWORTH — The Chocorua Lake Conservancy has announced that Debra Marnich is joining the CLC as stewardship director.
Marnich will be responsible for advancing the stewardship program of the CLC, which is responsible for managing or stewarding 3,300 acres of protected land in the Chocorua Lake Basin across over 110 properties. She will start work with the conservancy in early September.
Marnich brings to the conservancy over two decades of conservation experience at the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (in Conway) working with private landowners to plan conservation strategies for their properties; managing large-scale conservation projects with multiple partners, stakeholders, and volunteers; developing and presenting outreach and educational programs; and creating conservation maps using GPS and GIS programs.
Marnich’s experience also includes working as a forester with the Maine Department of Conservation, managing public lands for silviculture, wildlife projects, and public recreation. Marnich has a B.S. in zoology and an M.S. in forestry from Southern Illinois University.
“We are very excited to have Marnich joining the CLC team,” said Alex Moot, CLC executive director. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and relevant experience from her work at NRCS which will help us further support and enhance the CLC’s mission.”
At NRCS, Marnich administered Federal cost share programs and provided technical assistance to private landowners as they implemented soil, water, agriculture, and wildlife-related conservation projects.
She helped landowners develop conservation plans related to forestry and wildlife management that included practices such as stream habitat improvement, forest stand improvement, early successional habitat creation, and pollinator habitat creation. Marnich has also worked with several federal conservation easement programs and has monitored NRCS easements as well.
Marnich has previously worked with the Chocorua Lake Conservancy on projects in the Chocorua Lake Basin that addressed forestry, water quality, and wildlife management on CLC conservation properties, including the Clark Reserve, the Charlotte C. Browne Woods, Scott Preserve, and the Island and Grove public lake access properties. She has also assisted many local landowners in Carroll County and the Chocorua Lake Basin with conservation projects on their properties.
“This unique opportunity to conserve and protect land, water, wildlife and recreational resources with the CLC is a lifetime experience for me,” said Marnicch. “As stewardship director, I am committed to inspiring future generations and creating a lasting positive impact on local conservation and preservation efforts."
The Chocorua Lake Conservancy is a nonprofit land trust founded in 1968 to protect the scenic and natural resources of the Chocorua Lake Basin and surrounding area through conservation practices, land protection, easements, maintenance of lands for public access, and the development of a community of support.
The CLC owns and manages 800 acres of conservation land across 17 properties, and protects 2,500 additional acres through perpetual conservation covenants and easements on over 100 properties. For more information about the Chocorua Lake Conservancy and its work to protect the Chocorua Lake Basin, go to chocorualake.org.
