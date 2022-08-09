deb marnich.jpg

Deb Marnich has been named the new stewardship director for the Chocorua Lake Conservancy. (COURTESY PHOTO)

TAMWORTH — The Chocorua Lake Conservancy has announced that Debra Marnich is joining the CLC as stewardship director.

Marnich will be responsible for advancing the stewardship program of the CLC, which is responsible for managing or stewarding 3,300 acres of protected land in the Chocorua Lake Basin across over 110 properties. She will start work with the conservancy in early September.

