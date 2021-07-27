CONWAY — The New Hampshire Association for Justice recently announced that the 2021 President’s Award has been presented to Paul Chant of Cooper Cargill Chant, PA.
The New Hampshire Trial Bar News notes that this is not the first time Chant has won the award and that this fact, in and of itself, speaks volumes about him.
Chant was instrumental in raising funds during a year where events were not being held. He as also involved in advising on membership issues and testifying at the Legislature.
The NHAJ President’s Award is given annually to the individual who, in the opinion of the current NHAJ president, has been of outstanding service to the association and of particular help to the president. The award is not limited to members of the association but may be presented to anyone who assists the association in achieving its objectives for that year.
Chant is a recognized leader among lawyers in New Hampshire. He has served as chairman of the board of the NHAJ, and as chair of the New Hampshire Bar Foundation. He is the only North Country lawyer on the Statewide NH Access to Justice Commission. He also was recently appointed to the New Hampshire CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Board.
Locally, Chant has served as chair of the Mount Washington Economic Council, as a trustee of the Tamworth Foundation and on the Board of Book Love Foundation. He practices in personal injury, medical malpractice and workers’ compensation cases.
With offices located in North Conway and Berlin, Cooper Cargill Chant is counsel to hundreds of small businesses and associations, and thousands of individual clients in a wide variety of legal matters throughout northern New Hampshire and western Maine.
The firm’s lawyers have been recognized for excellence in their practice areas, pro bono work and service on civic and non-profit boards.
For more information, call (603) 356-5439 or go online at coopercargillchant.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.