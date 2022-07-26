Paul McCoy, lead guide and manager of International Mountain Climbing School, is a featured guide in the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce's Hire A Guide program. (COURTESY COREY DAVID PHOTOGRAPHY/MWVCC)
CONWAY — Over the past two years, the Mount Washington Valley has experienced an influx of visitors from not only the New England region but the country looking to experience what the White Mountains have to offer.
While the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce understands why more and more visitors are falling in love with the area it represents, it also understands the value of impact management in response to the increased levels of visitation the valley is seeing.
More people utilizing the trails, lakes and rivers of the Mount Washington Valley demands the need for a strong educational campaign focused on Leave No Trace principles, outdoor etiquette, safety and basic principles of respect. Educating visitors on the importance of these principles helps to protect the longevity of the natural resources visitors and locals alike love to experience, and that locals rely on as a lifeline for their businesses, and employment.
In that vein, the MWVCC has created the “Hire A Guide” campaign, in collaboration with its member guides and outfitters. The campaign profiles each outfitter and shares its signature services, tried-and-true safety practices, as well as anecdotal information about the guides. The feature is paired with portraits by Corey David Photography and shared on visitmwv.com/guided-adventure and the MWVCC’s social media, newsletter and PR efforts.
With the profiles is posted the statement: “The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce highly recommends the hiring of a guide for any outdoor adventure that leads you into the woods. Not only will you be supporting the valley's local economy, which is substantially made up of those dedicated to outdoor recreation, but you'll also be ensuring a successful trip through safety, and technical training.”
The statement encourages visitors to read each guide profile and choose the experience, and guide that’s right for them, as well as explore the list of guiding outfitters available to them. It also reminds guests who are planning on heading into the woods to sign the MWV Pledge , a 10-point responsibllity code created by the MWVCC to promise to preserve and protect the very woods they love playing in.
Guides featured in the profiles include Lisa Holcomb of Wander the Whites; Keith Moon of Eastern Mountain Sports Climbing School; Paul McCoy of International Mountain Climbing School; Mike Cherim of Redline Guiding; and Nate Harvey of Great Glen Trails.
In the campaign, which is set to continue through the fall, the MWVCC has set specific criteria within the “Hire A Guide” features that requires that the guides that are profiled have:
• Some type of wilderness safety training or medical emergency training.
• Continuing education in their field for different modalities of outdoor adventure.
• Promotes the awareness of sustainable and responsible recreation on the valley's natural resources by perpetuating safety information and technical skills.
• Established business in the state of New Hampshire and/or Maine that clearly offers a range of guided excursions within state and national parks, and other outdoor spaces.
• Is a member of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The “Hire a Guide” campaign joins other programs the MWVCC is doing to shine a spotlight on the local community working so hard to provide a quality visitor experience, and encourage respect and responsibility when visiting. Those programs include its “Learn from a Local, Live Like a Local” campaign, and the MWV Pledge. The MWVCC is also using its resources on creating a workforce committee to address the staffing shortages plaguing so many businesses.
For more, go to mwv.com or call (800) 367-3364 (800-DO-SEE-NH) to talk to a Mt Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce rep.
