CONCORD — A bill before the N.H. Senate would allow the N.H. Public Utilities Commission to revise the power purchase agreement for the Burgess BioPower biomass plant in Berlin as the facility seeks to find a way to survive financially.
At a hearing on the bill before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committeelast week, testimony centered on the importance of the facility as a source of renewable energy and the devasting impact its closure would have on the regional economy and wood industry.
State Sen. Jeb Bradley, (R-Wolfeboro), one of the sponsors of SB 271, testified the bill simply allows the Public Utilities Commission to revise the power purchase agreement that was negotiated when the plant opened in 2013 and was revisited by the legislature in 2018.
Dammon Frecker, executive vice president for CS Operations Inc., said the purchase power agreement between his company and Eversource contains some provisions that create a financial hardship for Burgess BioPower and threaten its ongoing operation.
He said the biomass plant represents a $275 million investment and his company wants the legislature to send a clear message to the PUC that it values the significant economic, energy and environmental contributions Burgess makes to the state.Bradley pointed out that the biomass plant produces 75-megawatts of base load power.
While there is an added cost to ratepayers, Bradley said that the electricity it provides is dependable and not reliant on wind or sun. He noted ISO-NE, which oversees the electric power grid for New England, has warned there could be rolling blackouts this winter if there is a prolonged cold stretch and oil and natural gas supplies are constrained.
Frecker emphasized that point in his comments, noting the plant is the largest producer of clean renewable energy in New England and the fourth largest power producer in New Hampshire. He said Burgess provides diversity and security because it runs on locally sourced fuel and is not subject to the high variability of fossil fuel markets.
Frecker said an independent study found Burgess has resulted in more than 240 jobs and annually generates over $70 million in economic activity in the state.Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier Berlin painted a dire picture the loss of the plant would have on Berlin.
In fiscal 2019, he said Burgess BioPower paid about $1.5 million to the city under a payment-in-lieu of tax agreement or 11.9 percent of all real estate taxes in Berlin. Burgess BioPower is also the city’s largest water customer, paying about $664,000 annually or approximately 24 percent of the total water department budget.
Grenier said after the closing of the Berlin paper mill, the future looked bleak for the valley. He said the decision to build the 75-megawatt on the old mill site was a spark that stopped the city’s death spiral. The closure of the biomass plant, he said, could force the city into receivership.
“It’s tough now in Coos County and Burgess is one huge factor in keeping the fabric of our county together,” he said.
Kathleen Kelley of Randolph described how community leaders and business people worked to attract new businesses to the valley after the mill closed. Part of the family that owns White Mountain Lumber, Kelley said the region attracted a federal prison and has worked to become a tourist destination, especially for ATV enthusiasts.
In the Burgess BioPower facility, Kelley said the region attracted the largest most technologically advanced biomass plant in the country. She said the biomass plant is important to the northern forest by providing a market for low grade wood.
Kelley said that allows timberland owners to keep their land producing wood and open for recreational use. Burgess purchases over 800,000 tons of low grade wood annually and Jasen Stock, executive director of the NH Timberland Owners Association, said that market is critical to allowing timberland owners to sustainably manage their lands.
With the market for low-grade wood falling because of mill and small biomass plants closing, Stock said it is vital to keep Burgess operating. He noted that many of the logging jobs are in very rural parts of the state where jobs are at a premium.
Michael Waddell, chair of the Gorham selectmen, also testified before the committee in favor of the bill. N.H. Consumer Advocate Donald Kreis said his office takes no position on SB 271, deeming it an issue for the legislature to decide whether the state’s public policy requires ratepayers to pay for “initiatives unrelated or at least only tangentially related to the services customers receive from their utility.”
The original power purchase agreement allowed Burgess BioPower to be paid above market rates for the electricity generated there until it reached a $100 million cap. The Legislature adjusted the cap in 2018 when it became clear the facility was going to meet the $100 million cap far sooner than expected.
Kreis said he met with Burgess BioPower officials in January to discuss their efforts to keep the facility in operation and maintain its economic contributions to the state.
Burgess is working with the city on a federal BUILD grant proposal to use some of the waste heat from its cooling tower to heat city streets and sidewalks. It sought unsuccessfully to attract a commercial greenhouse to co-locate on the former mill site.The current bill is co-sponsored by North Country state Sen. Erin Hennessey (R-Littleton), who serves on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
